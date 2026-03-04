The Palestine Chronicle

Diane J
4h

The real question is, will the US and Israel suffer any consequences for breaking international law for their unprovoked attack on Iran? Israel continues to kill Palestinians, breaking the non-existent ceasefire every single day, even though their hostages were returned long ago. What punishment have they faced? Nothing as per usual. Iran is defending itself, and they have every right to.

Dosey Doe
4h

No. They also wrote to the International Courts and are following international law.

