If regime change is no longer Washington’s goal, what exactly is the US-Israeli war on Iran trying to achieve?

Key Takeaways

Washington’s messaging has shifted repeatedly—from missile threats to leadership change and then back again.

Trump officials have struggled to articulate a consistent political objective for the war.

Several Western allies are distancing themselves from the conflict.

Gulf partners appear increasingly uneasy about the consequences of escalation.

Rising war costs and energy disruptions are complicating Washington’s ability to sustain the campaign.

A War Without a Plan

It is increasingly difficult to determine what the US-Israeli aggression on Iran was meant to achieve in the first place. When the first strikes were launched, Washington presented the campaign as a limited operation aimed at degrading Iran’s military infrastructure and missile capabilities.

But that explanation quickly began to shift.

Within days, the public discourse coming from Washington became inconsistent. Some officials described the operation as a narrow military effort focused on Iran’s weapons systems, while others suggested much broader political ambitions.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio indicated that the United States was not preparing for a ground invasion, emphasizing that Washington was “not currently postured” to deploy ground forces into Iran.

President Donald Trump, however, soon expanded the discussion far beyond those limits.

In comments to NBC News, Trump suggested that Washington ultimately wanted Iran’s leadership structure removed. “We want them to have a good leader,” he said. “We have some people who I think would do a good job.”

Those remarks placed regime change squarely within the conversation, even as other officials continued to present the war as a limited campaign.

Contradictions Multiply

The administration’s shifting rhetoric suggests that the political plan may never have been clearly defined.

At times, officials emphasize limited military objectives such as weakening Iran’s missile capabilities. At other moments, the president himself has spoken openly about removing Iran’s leadership structure.

These mixed signals create strategic confusion.

Early in the conflict, some analysts believed Washington and Tel Aviv were hoping that a devastating first wave of strikes would trigger internal collapse within the Iranian political system. The assassination of senior leadership figures appeared designed to produce shock and instability.

But that scenario has not unfolded.

Instead, Iran has maintained its political structure and continued coordinating military responses. President Masoud Pezeshkian stated that Iran would continue defending its sovereignty, writing that the country “will not hesitate to defend the dignity and authority of our nation.”

Rather than collapsing, the Iranian state appears to have reorganized quickly.

Allies Step Back

The lack of a clear strategic objective is also reflected in the reactions of Washington’s allies.

Several European governments have signaled reluctance to become directly involved in the conflict. Spain, for example, refused to authorize the use of military bases on its territory for operations related to the strikes on Iran.

Spanish officials argued that the campaign lacked the legal justification required under international law.

European lawmakers have warned that concern about Iran’s policies cannot justify unilateral military action outside established legal frameworks. Spanish Member of the European Parliament Hana Jalloul stated, “Worry does not legalize unilateral war or normalize strikes outside the UN framework.”

France has taken a similar stance. In a statement issued by its embassy in Tehran, Paris confirmed that France would not participate in any US-led military operation against Iran.

These responses suggest that the transatlantic coalition has not fully rallied behind the war.

Rising Costs

The economic dimension of the conflict is becoming increasingly visible.

Military expenditures alone are rising rapidly. Estimates suggest that the first 100 hours of the US campaign consumed more than $5.8 billion in operational costs and equipment losses.

Iranian retaliatory strikes have also damaged several American military assets across the region, including radar systems and satellite communications infrastructure.

But the most serious consequences may lie in the global energy market. The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the most critical arteries of global oil transport. Any disruption to shipping through the Gulf could have immediate consequences for global energy prices.

Energy analysts have warned that prolonged disruption could push oil prices sharply higher, potentially triggering wider financial instability.

In such a scenario, the economic shock of the war would extend far beyond the battlefield.

Domestic Doubts

The war is also unfolding against a complicated political backdrop in the United States.

Polling suggests that public support for the strikes remains limited. Many Americans appear uncertain about the objectives of the campaign and wary of another prolonged Middle Eastern conflict.

This skepticism matters. Wars without clearly defined objectives often struggle to maintain long-term domestic support. Without a clear explanation of what victory would look like, public patience tends to erode.

The administration has yet to present a coherent political end state for the conflict.

Searching for Plan B

If early confidence surrounding the war has faded, it is partly because Iran has managed to withstand the initial assault.

Rather than collapsing politically or militarily, Tehran has continued retaliatory operations against US bases and Israeli targets across the region.

Iran also retains additional strategic options that have not yet been fully activated.

One of the most significant is the potential role of Ansarallah in Yemen. The Yemeni movement has previously demonstrated its ability to disrupt maritime traffic in the Red Sea.

Should the Bab al-Mandab Strait become fully involved in the conflict, global shipping routes could face severe disruption.

That possibility represents a powerful strategic card in Iran’s broader regional calculus.

Our Strategic Assessment

The central problem facing Washington today is not military capability. It is strategic clarity.

From the outset, the US-Israeli aggression on Iran appeared to rely on a familiar assumption: that overwhelming force and a decapitation strike against leadership would produce rapid political collapse. The killing of Iran’s senior leadership, including the country’s supreme leader, seemed designed to trigger precisely that outcome.

But that assumption has already proven false.

Rather than collapsing internally, the Iranian state has reorganized and continued coordinating military retaliation. Tehran has demonstrated that it retains both operational capability and political cohesion even after the shock of the initial assault.

This reality has undermined the central premise on which the war appears to have been launched.

Washington now faces a strategic dilemma. If regime change was the implicit objective of the first strikes, that goal now looks increasingly unrealistic. Yet scaling back the war without achieving a decisive outcome risks exposing the limits of American deterrence across the region.

The contradictions in Washington’s messaging reflect this uncertainty.

At times, the Trump administration speaks of removing Iran’s leadership. At others, officials insist the war is limited to degrading Iran’s military capabilities. These are fundamentally different objectives that require entirely different strategies.

Meanwhile, Iran’s response has already reshaped the strategic landscape. By striking US bases across the region and continuing missile attacks on Israel, Tehran has demonstrated both the willingness and the capacity to escalate.

Just as important, Iran retains additional tools that have not yet been fully activated.

The potential involvement of Ansarallah in Yemen and the vulnerability of key maritime chokepoints such as the Strait of Hormuz and Bab al-Mandab could rapidly expand the conflict’s economic and geopolitical consequences.

At the same time, the coalition behind Washington’s campaign appears far weaker than initially assumed. Several European governments have distanced themselves from the war, while Gulf states hosting American bases are increasingly uneasy about becoming targets of Iranian retaliation.

The initial shock campaign has already passed. The assumption that Iran could be quickly destabilized has proven incorrect.

What remains is a war that Washington is finding increasingly difficult to define—and perhaps even more difficult to control.

(The Palestine Chronicle)