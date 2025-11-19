The Palestine Chronicle

Is UNSC Resolution 2803 a 'Peace Plan' or a New Mandate Over Palestine?

w/ Ramzy Baroud
The Palestine Chronicle's avatar
The Palestine Chronicle
Nov 19, 2025

UN Security Council Resolution 2803 is being promoted as a breakthrough, but for Palestinians, jurists, and political analysts, it signals a dangerous shift: Gaza placed under international trusteeship, regulated by geopolitical interests rather than international law.

Palestinians have rejected the resolution unequivocally, calling it a direct violation of their right to self-determination and a continuation of US-backed control after a year of genocide.

While the United States claims Resolution 2803 offers “stability” and “security arrangements,” its framework mirrors past colonial mechanisms, from the British Mandate era to Oslo’s fragmented governance model. China and Russia abstained, Arab states aligned with Washington, and the Palestinian Authority endorsed the vote — despite widespread public rejection across Gaza and the West Bank.

In this episode, Ramzy Baroud raises urgent questions: Is this a peace framework, or the start of a new phase of foreign administration? Will the resolution enforce calm — or ignite mass protests, confrontation, and deeper political rupture?

