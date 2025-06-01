The Palestine Chronicle

The Palestine Chronicle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
RemaDo's avatar
RemaDo
Jun 3

Seems Isis = Is IS-tabella. Funny how they are such close buddies now , protected by the occupation forces to murder and starve Palestinians! When will the world open their eyes to the evil that IsIs-rahell??

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Palestine Chronicle · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture