Too late also for apologies and amends, not that any are forthcoming. Why would Israel want to apologize anyway?

If there is one infinite resource on the planet, it is hypocrisy in politics. Take Arthur Balfour as an example. As the British prime minister in 1905, he sponsored the Aliens Bill, whose sole purpose was to keep Jewish refugees out of Britain.

Yet by 1917, he was the savior of the Jews, promising them a national home in Palestine as long as nothing was done “to prejudice the civil and religious rights of existing non-Jewish communities.”

Even after more than a century, this statement demands close dissection. Palestine wasn’t Balfour’s or Britain’s to give away. The “non-existing Jewish communities” were not a tiny minority, as the phrase suggests, but were 90-95 percent of the population.

“Existing” signaled their fate as planned by the British behind closed doors and in secret correspondence. One day the Palestinians would not exist in their homeland. That was the plan.