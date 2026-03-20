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Uncle Scam's avatar
Uncle Scam
1h

Looks like the zios are trying to make excuses for being really shit at life. Again.

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EnchantéDeMort's avatar
EnchantéDeMort
3h

I've made two high res posters for NO KINGS protests in US and UK using some free images. Happy to share the files with anyone who would like them.

https://substack.com/@enchantedemort/note/c-230825749?r=1ujcaq&utm_source=notes-share-action&utm_medium=web

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