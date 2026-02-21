The scale of popular participation in pro-Palestine campaigns signals a structural change: the issue can no longer be contained by diplomatic language or public relations campaigns.

At the Milano–Cortina Winter Olympics, Gaza refused to remain outside the stadium.

During a live broadcast of the two-man bobsleigh event, Swiss commentator Stefan Renna broke from routine sports narration to raise what he called “a legitimate question” about Israel’s presence at the Games.

Referring to Israeli pilot Adam Edelman, Renna noted that the athlete had posted messages on social media supporting Israel’s military campaign in Gaza and described him as “a Zionist to the core.” He added that