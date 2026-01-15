File photo from the twelve-day war: A fire in central Israel following an Iranian missile strike. (Video grab)

Israeli municipalities opened public shelters and raised alert levels amid escalating US–Iran tensions, as Israeli media circulated misleading and fabricated videos linked to Iran unrest.

Israeli municipalities across the country have moved to open public shelters and raise emergency preparedness levels amid escalating regional tensions linked to a potential US military attack against Iran.

Israeli media reported that mayors in several major cities and towns—including Ra’anana, Beersheba, Kiryat Gat, Dimona, Ofakim, Ashkelon, and Gan Yavne—have ordered the opening of public shelters as a precautionary measure.

The municipality of Ashkelon said in a statement published on Telegram that it had declared a state of heightened alert due to recent security developments and had opened public shelters accordingly.

The municipality stressed that there was no immediate or concrete threat to the city, but said it remained fully prepared for any scenario.

According to the Israeli daily Maariv, the move reflects an elevated level of readiness on the home front amid rapidly unfolding regional developments and the possibility of a wider escalation involving an Iranian response.

One of the most notable cities to open shelters was Dimona, home to Israel’s nuclear reactor, built with French assistance in the Negev desert in the 1960s.

Israeli media said the decision was taken independently by local authorities, without formal instructions from the Israeli army’s Home Front Command, underscoring concerns over preparedness.

In parallel, Israeli news websites circulated footage showing a military truck transporting components of the Iron Dome air defense system through Israeli streets. Israeli Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir ordered the reinforcement of air defense readiness across all formations, while the Israeli army said it was closely monitoring developments related to Iran.

Israeli officials have said Tel Aviv is bracing for a possible Iranian response should Washington launch an attack on Tehran, amid repeated threats by US President Donald Trump and confirmation by the White House that military options remain on the table, even as it publicly emphasizes diplomacy.

Fake and Misleading Videos

As Israeli preparedness intensified, a parallel digital campaign emerged involving misleading and fabricated content related to protests in Iran.

Investigations by Al-Jazeera’s fact-checking team found that several widely circulated videos purporting to show unrest in Iranian cities were either taken out of context, digitally manipulated, or entirely fabricated using artificial intelligence.

Among the claims debunked was footage alleging the arrest of foreign nationals accused of spying for Israel, which was shown to be misrepresented Iranian state television material.

Other viral videos—including one depicting women chasing a cleric and another showing women dancing unveiled outside a power station—were proven to be AI-generated or unrelated archival footage reused to fuel political narratives.

Analysts noted a recurring pattern in which unverified claims, inflated casualty figures, and misleading visuals were amplified by Israeli- and US-linked accounts, contributing to a distorted digital picture of events in Iran.

The circulation of such content coincides with heightened US–Israeli rhetoric toward Tehran and growing speculation about military escalation, reinforcing concerns that information warfare is being used alongside military preparedness to shape public perception ahead of potential war.

(PC, AJA, Israeli Media)