Al-Qassam Brigades and other Palestinian resistance factions killed and wounded thousands of Israeli occupation soldiers during the two years of war and genocide. (Photo: Video grab)

A Bloomberg report says Israel is facing its largest-ever mental health crisis, with PTSD cases expected to rise for decades.

Thousands of Israelis are diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) following the Palestinian Resistance operation of October 7, 2023, and the ensuing two-year genocidal war on Gaza, constituting the country’s “biggest-ever” mental health crisis, according to a Bloomberg report.

Individuals include soldiers, reservists, and civilians grappling with severe psychological effects. The report cites a reservist who smashed all the windows in his home and a teenager pleading in the Knesset for help in dealing with her father’s “explosive behaviour” since returning from Gaza, where Israel has killed close to 72,000 Palestinians in its genocidal war in the enclave.

“People are in survival mode,” Yafit Levin, a professor of psychology and social work at Israel’s Ariel University, is quoted as saying. Levin said there is “a significant chance” that a right-wing government will be elected again, due to Israelis’ security concerns.

Effect on the Economy

There is also a significant impact on the Israeli economy, likely costing it 500 billion shekels ($160 billion) over the next five years, according to a study by the Israeli Natal Center for Trauma and Resilience, the report stated.

This includes “direct damage to employment and loss of productivity, as well as indirect costs such as increased traffic accidents, chronic disease, addictions and domestic violence.”

Natal cited a study indicating that up to 625,000 Israelis out of a population of 10 million have suffered or will suffer psychological effects, and that 60,000 to 80,000 “will develop acute symptoms” that will hinder their ability to reintegrate into the workforce.

The report highlighted the concerns from experts who say that even if the fragile ceasefire holds, the number of those struggling with mental health concerns will increase, “leaving a lasting imprint” on Israeli society “for years to come.”

“It’s going to take two or three decades to handle this,” Yair Bar-Haim, head of the National Center for Psychological Stress and Resilience at Tel Aviv University, said.

Numbers Expected to Rise

According to Israel’s Defense Ministry’s rehabilitation department, 32,000 Israeli soldiers are being treated with mental health issues and post trauma, including approximately 13,000 soldiers who joined just in the past two years. The ministry expects this number to rise to 50,000 by 2028.

A reservist identified only by his first name, Michael, said his sleepless nights and flashbacks of a bomb having killed two of his peers forced him to quit his job.

“I had to put on a mask, pretend that everything was ok. I have less patience and am more disconnected from those around me,” he reportedly said.

Israel’s Defense Ministry is trying to address the crisis through advertising, with one such ad saying, “You don’t have to carry it on your own.”

Situation in Gaza

Meanwhile, in the Gaza Strip, Israel continues to violate a US-brokered ceasefire that came into effect in October last year, killing over 470 Palestinians since then. The total death toll since October 2023 has risen to over 71,600, with more than 171,000 injured, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.

According to UNICEF, more than 56,000 children have lost one or both parents, while widespread displacement, malnutrition, and trauma “continue to shape every aspect of childhood in Gaza.”

The UN agency’s Child Protection Area of Responsibility report of December 2025 indicated that nearly all 1.1 million children in Gaza require mental health and psychosocial support.

Gaza also remains under severe restrictions, with humanitarian agencies saying that without the sustained reopening of the Rafah crossing and the easing of Israeli controls, humanitarian access, medical evacuations, and reconstruction efforts will remain severely limited.

(PC, Al Mayadeen)