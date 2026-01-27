Israeli occupation authorities escalated demolition and land seizure operations across occupied East Jerusalem and the West Bank. (Photos: WAFA, AJE. Design: Palestine Chronicle)

Israeli occupation authorities escalated demolition and land seizure operations across occupied East Jerusalem and the West Bank this week, forcing Palestinians to destroy their own homes, uprooting hundreds of olive trees, and demolishing residential structures in multiple areas, according to reports by WAFA and Palestinian local sources.

In occupied East Jerusalem, Israeli authorities forced Jerusalemite Jamal Ghaith to demolish his own home on Monday in the Wadi Yasul neighborhood of Silwan, south of the Old City. The demolition was carried out under the pretext that the house lacked an Israeli-issued building permit, permits that Palestinians say are systematically denied.

In the same area, occupation authorities issued demolition notices to Mohammad Shokri Qweider, ordering him to demolish two additional homes in the Al-Bustan neighborhood of Silwan, part of a broader policy targeting Palestinian presence in Jerusalem.

Palestinian residents frequently resort to self-demolition to avoid the exorbitant fines imposed if Israeli municipal crews carry out the demolitions themselves, costs that can reach tens of thousands of dollars. Palestinians argue they are forced to build without permits due to discriminatory planning policies that severely restrict Palestinian urban growth while facilitating large-scale settlement construction on confiscated land.

Earlier the same day, Israeli forces demolished Palestinian structures in the airport area near Qalandiya refugee camp, north of occupied Jerusalem. These demolitions coincided with a second consecutive day of a large-scale Israeli military operation in Kafr Aqab and the surroundings of Qalandiya, aimed at reinforcing control along the separation wall.

On Tuesday, Israeli occupation forces issued demolition notices to several Palestinian businesses along al-Matar Street, adjacent to Qalandiya refugee camp. Business owners were ordered to evacuate immediately. The Jerusalem Governorate confirmed that the land targeted for demolition is officially registered as “a-Matar Lands – Treasury of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan”, located near the UNRWA Qalandiya Training Institute.

The demolitions and notices form part of a broader Israeli campaign to tighten colonial control over Jerusalem, exploiting reported gaps in the route of the separation wall as justification for intensified military and punitive measures against Palestinian communities.

South of Jerusalem, Israeli forces uprooted hundreds of olive trees and issued stop-work orders for 20 inhabited homes in the town of Tuqu’, southeast of Bethlehem. Tuqu’ Mayor Muhammad al-Badan told WAFA that Israeli military units destroyed trees along a 1,500-meter stretch of land, citing so-called “security reasons.”

Occupation forces also stormed the al-Halqum neighborhood west of Tuqu’ and delivered stop-work orders to homes that have stood for years, forcing residents into lengthy and costly legal appeals. Approximately 70 percent of Tuqu’s land is classified as Area C, placing it under full Israeli control and making Palestinian construction effectively impossible.

Further north, Israeli bulldozers demolished four Palestinian homes on Tuesday in the town of Barta’a, northwest of Jenin. The homes belonged to members of the Qabha family, and residents were forcibly evicted before the demolitions took place. Israeli authorities claimed the homes were located in Area C.

The Barta’a municipality described the demolitions as part of ongoing punitive measures against the town, calling on international humanitarian and human rights organizations to intervene.

Simultaneously, Israeli forces carried out dawn raids across several villages in the Jenin governorate, including Anin, Rummanah, Taybeh, and Zububa, storming and searching homes without reporting arrests.

Human rights groups and Palestinian officials say the coordinated demolitions, land seizures, and military raids are part of a systematic Israeli policy aimed at displacing Palestinians, restricting development, and reshaping the demographic and geographic landscape of occupied Jerusalem and the West Bank in favor of expanding settlements.

