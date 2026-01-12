The Nasser Hospital confirmed that the three Palestinians were killed by Israeli drone fire outside the areas where Israeli occupation forces are deployed south of Khan Yunis.

Israel continues to violate the US-brokered ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, killing three Palestinians in a drone strike on Monday.

In a separate incident, the head of the Khan Yunis police investigations department, Lieutenant Colonel Mahmoud al-Astal, 40, was killed by gunfire from a fleeing vehicle in the al-Mawasi area, west of Khan Younis in southern Gaza.

The Interior Ministry reportedly stated that al-Astal’s assassination was carried out “by agents of the occupation,” and that security forces have opened an investigation into the killing, according to an Al-Jazeera Arabic report.

The Nasser Hospital confirmed that the three Palestinians were killed by Israeli drone fire outside the areas where Israeli occupation forces are deployed south of Khan Yunis.

A woman was also shot and wounded in the al-Batn al-Samin area of ​​Khan Yunis, the report stated.

Artillery Shelling

Earlier on Monday morning, the Israeli occupation army also carried out artillery and airstrikes, as well as gunfire, targeting various areas within what is known as the “Yellow Line.”

In the southern areas of Rafah, artillery shelling and gunfire were reported in the vicinity of “Flag Square.” This area witnesses almost daily artillery shelling, gunfire, and attacks by drones and vehicles operating within the area, according to Al-Jazeera Arabic.

Since the US-brokered ceasefire agreement came into effect, the occupation army has continued its violations by targeting civilians, in addition to demolishing and destroying what remains of buildings beyond the Green Line, the report stated.

Families who have returned to their destroyed homes are living in a state of fear due to the continued artillery shelling and gunfire from Israeli military vehicles in the eastern areas of the Strip.

Deaths Due to Cold Weather

The Government Media Office in Gaza also warned of catastrophic humanitarian consequences due to the severe Winter cold.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the office said that the number of deaths due to the extreme cold has risen to 21 since the beginning of the genocide, including 18 children, all of whom were displaced.

The statement added that this winter has already seen four deaths due to the lack of heating, safe shelter, and shortages of blankets and clothing, amidst the continued obstruction of sufficient humanitarian aid by Israel.

The office warned that the approaching storms could worsen the situation, calling on the international community to intervene urgently to provide protection and basic assistance to the displaced.

Dire Conditions

Hundreds of thousands of displaced Palestinians are living in dire conditions, lacking basic necessities inside tents, while the occupation army continues to prevent the entry of mobile homes and essential supplies needed to equip shelters.

Despite the ceasefire that took effect in October last year, Israel has killed 442 Palestinians and injured 1,240 more, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.

The total death toll since Israel launched its genocidal assault on Gaza two years ago has risen to 71,419, with 171,318 injured.

(PC, AJA)