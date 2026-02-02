Israel has ordered Doctors Without Borders to cease operations in Gaza, citing staff disclosure demands that MSF says endanger aid workers and undermine humanitarian care.

Israel has ordered the international medical organization Doctors Without Borders (Médecins Sans Frontières – MSF) to cease all operations in the Gaza Strip and leave the territory by February 28, a decision humanitarian groups warn will have devastating consequences for Gaza’s already collapsed health system.

The decision was issued Sunday by Israel’s Ministry of Diaspora Affairs, which informed MSF that it would terminate the organization’s activities for failing to submit lists of its Palestinian employees.

Israel has recently imposed this requirement on all humanitarian organizations operating in Gaza, despite mounting concerns that such data could be used to target aid workers.

In a statement cited by Israeli media, the ministry said, “The Ministry of Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism is moving to terminate the activities of Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) in the Gaza Strip,” adding that the decision followed “MSF’s failure to submit lists of local employees, a requirement applicable to all humanitarian organisations operating in the region.” The ministry confirmed that MSF would be required to stop its work and leave Gaza by February 28.

Doctors Without Borders rejected Israel’s claims, saying the move fits within a broader campaign of pressure, intimidation, and smear efforts targeting aid organizations operating in Gaza and the occupied West Bank. The organization said these measures are aimed at restricting humanitarian access and weakening the ability of medical groups to provide life-saving care.

MSF explained that its registration to operate in Gaza and the West Bank has been invalid since January 1, 2026, meaning it will be legally forced to halt operations by March 1 if Israeli authorities do not reverse their decision. The organization warned that shutting down its work would deprive hundreds of thousands of Palestinians of medical care and access to water, noting that its Gaza operations alone serve approximately half a million people.

According to MSF, it had spent months attempting to open dialogue with Israeli authorities to renew its registration. The organization said it remains open to engagement, provided that staff safety and humanitarian independence are respected.

On January 23, MSF informed Israeli authorities of its initial willingness to share limited staff lists as an exceptional measure, but only if clear guarantees were provided that the information would be used strictly for administrative purposes and would not expose employees to harm.

However, MSF said no such guarantees were given—neither regarding the protection of its staff, the end of defamation campaigns, nor the preservation of its operational independence—leading the organization to withhold the information. It stressed that it has never handed over lists of its Palestinian or international employees, warning that imposing this condition forces humanitarian organizations into an impossible choice between protecting staff and abandoning patients.

In a statement, MSF said, “Despite repeated efforts, it became evident that we were unable to build engagement with Israeli authorities on the concrete assurances required,” adding that these assurances would have included guarantees that staff information “would be used only for its stated administrative purpose and would not put colleagues at risk.” Without those assurances, the organization concluded that it would not share staff information “in the current circumstances.”

Israeli authorities, meanwhile, claimed MSF had committed earlier this year to submitting the lists.

Israel has also claimed that two MSF employees had links to Hamas and Islamic Jihad, accusations the organization has vehemently denied. MSF confirmed that 15 of its staff members have been killed since the start of Israel’s war on Gaza.

Doctors Without Borders has been a central pillar of Gaza’s health response since October 2023, operating amid the near-total destruction of the territory’s medical infrastructure. The organization supports six public hospitals, runs two field hospitals, and operates health centers, medical points, and a therapeutic feeding center.

During 2025 alone, MSF treated more than 100,000 severe injuries, performed 22,700 surgeries, carried out nearly 800,000 medical consultations, assisted in over 10,000 births, and provided tens of thousands of psychological support sessions.

