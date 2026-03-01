Iran launched successive missile and drone waves, paralyzing Israel and striking US bases as retaliation escalates.

Key Developments

Iran launched five missile barrages and multiple drone waves overnight.

Israeli authorities reported nationwide paralysis and halted air traffic.

Ben Gurion Airport ceased operations; reserves mobilized.

IRGC announced sixth wave of Operation True Promise 4.

Iranian army confirmed strikes on US bases across the Gulf region.

Missile Barrages Paralyze Israel

Israel faced a “complete paralysis” on the second day of the war it launched alongside the United States against Iran, Al-Jazeera reported on Sunday.

Iran reportedly fired five missile barrages during the early hours of Sunday, targeting areas in Greater Tel Aviv and Beit Shemesh west of occupied Jerusalem. Additional drone attacks reached as far as Eilat, Beersheba, Kiryat Shmona, the upper Galilee and the southern Dead Sea.

Sirens sounded repeatedly across Israel. The Home Front Command instructed residents not to gather, suspended school activities, halted non-essential economic sectors and ordered people to remain near shelters.

Ben Gurion Airport ceased operations entirely after airlines relocated aircraft abroad.

Land crossings were closed except for Taba (Egypt) and Aqaba (Jordan). Israeli authorities reportedly mobilized around 70,000 reserve soldiers, anticipating a prolonged conflict.

Israeli media acknowledged at least one death and 120 injuries from earlier strikes in Tel Aviv, while the Israeli Ministry of Health said 456 people had been transferred to hospitals since the start of the so-called Operation Lion’s Roar, with 86 still in emergency departments.

Al-Jazeera further reported that Israel imposed a blackout on military and strategic targets struck by Iran, disclosing only civilian impacts.

Operation True Promise 4 Expands

Meanwhile, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced the sixth wave of Operation True Promise 4, describing it as large-scale missile and drone attacks targeting Israeli military and American bases.

The IRGC said 27 US base locations were struck, along with Tel Nof base, HaKirya military headquarters in Tel Aviv, and a major defense industrial complex. It vowed that “the sound of sirens will not cease in the occupied territories and American bases.”

Iranian state media reported that missile and drone strikes targeted US military facilities in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar.

The IRGC stated that it would continue “successive blows” until what it described as harsh revenge is achieved.

‘All Enemy Bases Within Range’

The Iranian army confirmed that “all enemy military centers in the region” are within reach of its air force.

In a statement, the army said its air force successfully bombed American bases in the Gulf region and in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Major General Amir Hatami said in a televised interview that the response is being carried out “decisively according to a pre-established plan” and will continue forcefully.

“We tell the Iranian people that your sons will not fail to complete the mission of thwarting the enemy,” Hatami said, adding that Iran has historically overcome major challenges and remains capable of confronting current threats.

The Iranian army also announced extensive drone operations against Israeli and American targets, signaling that further waves are expected.

(PC, Al-Jazeera, Al Mayadeen, Iranian State Television)