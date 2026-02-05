Israeli war preparations coincide with aid blockade, water destruction, and worsening humanitarian collapse in Gaza.

Key Developments

Israeli media report the army preparing to resume large-scale war and call up reserves.

UNRWA says humanitarian supplies have been blocked from entering Gaza since March 2025.

Israeli occupation forces destroyed a major Rafah water reservoir serving about 70,000 Palestinians.

Amnesty reports severe health deterioration among elderly due to hunger, displacement, and medicine shortages.

Israeli strikes continue despite ceasefire, with hundreds killed since October 2025 truce.

Military Preparations for Renewed War

Israeli military and political circles are increasingly signaling preparations for a renewed large-scale assault on Gaza, according to Hebrew-language media reports and regional coverage.

Israel’s Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper reported that the army has begun “practical steps” toward resuming fighting aimed at eliminating Hamas and weakening its ability to rebuild.

The report indicated Israeli officials believe the resistance movement is reorganizing militarily, producing rockets and explosives, and replacing commanders killed during the war.

Security officials warned political leadership in closed meetings that Hamas is recovering its operational capacity and will not relinquish weapons or dismantle tunnels voluntarily. As a result, Israeli planners are reportedly preparing a new displacement scheme for Gaza’s population in anticipation of a wide ground offensive later this year.

The plan reportedly focuses on areas in central Gaza — including Nuseirat and Deir al-Balah — where Israel previously avoided a full ground invasion. Israeli commanders also foresee years of intermittent military operations, modeled on tactics used in Lebanon, involving recurring strikes to prevent reconstruction of resistance capabilities.

Opposition leader Benny Gantz called for crossing what Israel refers to as the “yellow line,” arguing Israel cannot accept Hamas maintaining governance over large parts of Gaza. Military officials also believe the offensive could be politically timed after passage of Israel’s state budget to avoid early elections.

These developments come despite an existing ceasefire that officially ended Israel’s two-year assault, which killed roughly 72,000 Palestinians and injured more than 171,000.

Aid Blockade Continues

Parallel to military planning, humanitarian agencies report that Israel continues to restrict basic relief supplies entering Gaza.

The United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) said humanitarian shipments — including food, hygiene kits, medicines, and shelter materials — have been blocked from entering the Strip since March 2025. Supplies remain stored in warehouses in Egypt and Jordan despite urgent need.

The agency stressed life-saving aid is ready for delivery but barred from entry, while roughly 2.4 million Palestinians — most displaced — remain dependent on assistance. UNRWA has also faced broader restrictions, including a ban on operations in occupied East Jerusalem and repeated Israeli accusations the UN rejects.

Health authorities report that despite the ceasefire, Israeli attacks have continued daily, killing hundreds since October 2025 and worsening already catastrophic humanitarian conditions.

Water Infrastructure Targeted

The humanitarian crisis has intensified further following the destruction of critical water infrastructure in Rafah.

Satellite imagery and geolocation analysis confirmed the Israeli army demolished the “Mirage” water reservoir in early February. The facility, funded by the Turkish Red Crescent, supplied approximately 70,000 residents in eastern and northern Rafah and held 3,000 cubic meters of water.

Local water authorities said the reservoir had helped alleviate chronic shortages since its construction in 2010. Its destruction is part of a broader pattern: about 89% of Gaza’s water and sewage infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed during the war, leaving more than 90% of families facing severe water insecurity.

UN experts have previously described the restriction of drinking water in Gaza as a “weapon of thirst” and a potential crime against humanity.

Health Collapse Among the Elderly

Humanitarian organizations warn that older Palestinians are facing a particularly severe crisis.

Amnesty International and HelpAge International reported widespread physical and psychological deterioration among elderly residents due to hunger, displacement, and lack of medicine. Surveys of 416 elderly Palestinians found 76% living in overcrowded tents and 84% reporting worsening health conditions.

Nearly 68% had reduced or stopped medication due to shortages, while 48% cut food portions to allow younger family members to eat. Some reported going an entire day without food.

Researchers concluded Israeli restrictions on aid have directly undermined access to healthcare, nutrition, and shelter, producing what Amnesty described as unprecedented health collapse.

(AJA, QNN, UNRWA, Amnesty, WAFA, PC, Anadolu, Israeli Media)