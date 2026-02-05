The Palestine Chronicle

Wandering Fool
6h

The Israelis are truly inhuman, disgusting people. Their cruelty ranks with the worst ever inflicted by one people on another. GET THE WAR TRIALS UNDERWAY IMMEDIATELY!!

Moritz87
5h

That’s just sick and comparable to Russia. And nobody in the world who could really change something gives a shit about the people who are suffering and getting rich by that (Hello Western World powerhouses that’s for you)!

