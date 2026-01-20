Ali Shaath (center) and his National Committee for the Administration of Gaza . (Photo: Social Media)

Haaretz cited Palestinian sources as saying that direct intervention from the US President Donald Trump and international mediators was required to demand that the committee members’ entry into Gaza be approved.

Israel is refusing to allow members of the US-backed Palestinian technocratic committee, tasked with administering Gaza, from entering the enclave, according to Haaretz.

Citing Palestinian sources, the report stated that members of the committee, headed by Ali Shaath, had planned to enter Gaza via the Rafah crossing this week to begin their task by the end of the week.

Committee members, therefore, continue to meet in Cairo while mediating countries are working with the US to have their entry approved by the end of the month, the report said.

“If there is no intervention and permission to enter, then all the talk about implementing phase two of the ceasefire will be in vain,” a source told Haaretz, noting that direct intervention was required by US President Donald Trump and international mediators to demand that their entry be approved.

Israel refuses to open the Rafah crossing despite being required under the Gaza ceasefire agreement.

Israel’s Objections

Trump announced the formation of the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG) on Friday, saying it was “a vital step forward” in implementing the second phase of a 20-point plan announced in September.

He also announced the formation of the so-called “Board of Peace”, alongside the Gaza Executive Council and an international stabilization force.

Al-Jazeera Arabic on Tuesday cited the Hebrew Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper as quoting a senior Israeli official as saying that “the inclusion of representatives from Turkiye and Qatar in the Gaza Executive Council was not part of the original understandings between Israel and the United States, and the powers and role of this new council are still unclear.”

The Palestinian technocratic committee represents the civilian executive arm within Gaza, and is reportedly described as a non-political committee responsible for managing the day-to-day operations of the civil service.

Hamas Ready

Gaza’s government media office said on Monday it is ready to transfer powers to a technocratic committee tasked with running the enclave, according to the Anadolu news agency.

In a statement, the office stressed its “full readiness to transfer all powers” to the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza “in a way that guarantees a smooth and orderly transition in institutional work, preserves the rights of citizens and public sector employees, and ensures the continuity of services without interruption.”

It emphasized that governmental and service-related work “will continue in a regular manner, and that institutions and relevant departments will continue to perform their duties,” despite the exceptional circumstances.

The office reaffirmed “the unity of Palestinian land and the political and geographical integrity between the West Bank and the Gaza Strip,” rejecting any arrangements that would “entrench division or undermine the Palestinian national will.”

The committee operates under Trump’s 20-point plan, which was adopted by the UN Security Council under Resolution 2803 on November 17.

According to Anadolu, the Palestinian Resistance movement, Hamas, said it will facilitate the handover process and support the success of the independent committee.

Haaretz also cited Palestinian sources as saying that Hamas had made clear its intent to hand over all authority to the committee.

Israel’s Obligations

The report stated that Hamas representatives emphasized to committee members in a meeting in Cairo last week that it expected Israel to meet all its obligations, “including reopening the Rafah crossing and allowing in mobile homes, humanitarian aid, and equipment for rubble removal.”

Despite the US-brokered ceasefire that came into effect in October last year, Israel has killed 466 Palestinians and injured 713 others.

The total death toll since Israel launched its genocidal assault on Gaza in October 2023 has risen to 71,551, with 171,372 injured, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry figures.

(PC, Anadolu)