Israel is reportedly running critically low on ballistic missile interceptors as the war with Iran strains its air defense systems.

Key Takeaways

US officials told Semafor that Israel informed Washington it is “running critically low on ballistic missile interceptors.”

Israel reportedly entered the current war already depleted after previous clashes with Iran.

US officials say Washington anticipated the problem: “It’s something we expected and anticipated.”

Israeli Interceptor Stockpiles Under Strain

Israel has informed the United States that its air defense systems are running critically low on ballistic missile interceptors as the conflict with Iran intensifies, according to a report published on Sunday by the American outlet Semafor, citing US officials.

The report says Israel entered the current war already facing shortages after interceptors were heavily used during previous clashes with Iran last year.

A US official told Semafor that the situation had been anticipated by Washington. “It’s something we expected and anticipated,” the official reportedly said.

The strain on Israel’s missile defense system has reportedly intensified due to the scale of Iranian missile attacks. According to CNN, Iran has begun adding cluster munitions to its ballistic missiles, a development that may further complicate interception efforts and accelerate the depletion of Israeli interceptors.

Israel relies on a multi-layered air defense network that includes systems designed to intercept both short-range and long-range threats.

While Iron Dome is designed primarily for short-range projectiles, longer-range missiles are intercepted using other systems, including those supported by US technology.

US Says Its Own Stockpiles Not Depleted

US officials told Semafor that Washington’s own interceptor reserves remain stable despite concerns about prolonged conflict.

“We have all that we need to protect our bases and our personnel in the region and our interests,” a US official is cited as saying.

The same official added that Israel is “coming up with solutions to address” its interceptor shortage.

Concerns about stockpile depletion have been circulating for months, according to the report. Last year, the Center for Strategic and International Studies estimated that the US fired more than 150 THAAD interceptors during the 12-day war with Iran, representing roughly a quarter of the US inventory at the time.

“The US is also believed to have used around $2.4 billion worth of Patriot interceptors in the first five days of this war,” Semafor reported.

Despite those concerns, the Trump administration has maintained that US military stockpiles remain sufficient. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told Semafor that US reserves are “more than enough” to achieve Washington’s objectives in the war.

She added that President Donald Trump remains focused on expanding weapons production.

Trump is always “focused on strengthening our Armed Forces and he will continue to call on defense contractors” to accelerate the manufacturing of American weapons, she claimed, according to the outlet.

Israel Denies Interceptor Shortage

Israeli officials have publicly rejected the claim that the country is running low on missile interceptors. According to The Jerusalem Post, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar denied the reports on Sunday.

Israeli officials, however, did not provide details about the country’s stockpile levels. Such denials are common in wartime, as governments typically avoid publicly confirming vulnerabilities in critical military systems.

For its part, the Israeli army did not immediately respond to Semafor’s request for comment regarding the reported shortage.

Long-Term Military Supply

The possibility of interceptor shortages has raised broader questions about the sustainability of missile defense systems during prolonged conflicts. Ballistic missile interceptors are among the most expensive weapons used in modern warfare, often costing millions of dollars per missile.

Iranian drones and missiles, by contrast, are frequently far cheaper to produce.

US officials say the war could continue for an extended period. When asked about the potential duration of the conflict, President Donald Trump said the war would last “as long as it’s necessary.”

Meanwhile, Iranian officials have signaled readiness for a prolonged confrontation.

According to CNN, an Iranian foreign policy adviser said Tehran sees no possibility for diplomacy at the moment and is prepared to continue fighting.

(PC, Semafor, CNN)