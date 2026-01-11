Israeli warplanes carried out extensive raids across south Lebanon on Sunday, in a new violation of the November 2024 ceasefire.

The Israeli occupation army carried out a series of air raids across multiple areas in south Lebanon on Sunday, claiming the strikes targeted Hezbollah infrastructure.

Al-Jazeera reported that Israeli warplanes struck at least six locations in south Lebanon, beginning with raids on the Al-Mahmoudiya area and the outskirts of the town of Jbaa.

Two additional raids reportedly hit the town of Kfar Hatta in the Sidon district, north of the Litani River, after the Israeli army issued warnings to residents stating that a residential complex of ten buildings would be targeted.

According to the Lebanese National News Agency, Israeli warplanes imposed a fire belt over Kfar Hatta, causing extensive damage to buildings in the area.

BREAKING: This is South Lebanon right now. Israel is raining bombs on residential neighborhoods in the village of Kfar Hatta. Residential homes. Not military sites. And this despite a so-called “ceasefire.” pic.twitter.com/t0YCqwu1Av — sarah (@sahouraxo) January 11, 2026

Al-Jazeera also reported that Israeli aircraft carried out raids on hills and valleys in the Al-Jabour and Al-Qatrani areas in south Lebanon. Israel claims these strikes were aimed at preventing Hezbollah from rebuilding its military capabilities.

Israeli warplanes were observed flying at low altitude over southern areas, while the Lebanese News Agency reported additional raids on the Al-Rayhan heights in the Jezzine region.

Further strikes were recorded on the Al-Mahmoudiya and Al-Damashqiya areas in the Jezzine district, as well as on the Al-Brij area on the outskirts of Jbaa in the Iqlim al-Tuffah region, where more than ten raids were reported.

In a statement published on its X account, the Israeli army said it was targeting Hezbollah infrastructure, claiming it had struck tunnels allegedly used to store weapons at several military sites in south Lebanon.

After threatening a residential area in the southern town of Kfar Hatta, the IOF carried out several airstrikes targeting the threatened buildings. Since the morning, the Israeli occupation carried out dozens of strikes in South Lebanon in violation of the ceasefire agreement.… pic.twitter.com/MfLViG7bK9 — Al Mayadeen English (@MayadeenEnglish) January 11, 2026

“For the second time today, Sunday, we are attacking Hezbollah infrastructure in areas of south Lebanon,” the army claimed, alleging that Hezbollah activity in recent months has violated understandings between Israel and Lebanon.

The latest strikes constitute a new breach of the ceasefire agreement that took effect in November 2024.

Israel has continued to carry out near-daily raids since then and remains in control of five hills in south Lebanon seized during the last war, in addition to other areas it has occupied for decades.

(PC, AJA)