Dozens of Palestinians were also detained in raids across the occupied West Bank while more home demolitions were carried out in the Nur Shams refugee camp.

Israeli occupation forces shot and killed a young Palestinian man after opening fire on his vehicle south of Nablus in the occupied West Bank amid escalating raids and arrests across the territory.

Qais Sami Jasser Allan, 20, was killed in the attack on Tuesday evening between the towns of Einabus and Urif, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported, citing the General Authority of Civil Affairs. The occupation forces reportedly continued to withhold his body.

Four other Palestinians were injured after occupation forces opened fire on their vehicle at the same location, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS) reportedly said.

Elsewhere, another four Palestinians were injured on Wednesday after being beaten by Israeli soldiers during a raid in the town of Jaba, south of Jenin in the northern West Bank, the Anadolu news agency reported.

Several Detained

Israeli occupation troops detained 28 residents during the raid and searched dozens of homes, including on-site questioning inside one house, witnesses said.

The soldiers also raided the town of Kafr al-Labad, east of Tulkarm, and detained three Palestinian youths. In the town of Beit Fajjar, south of Beit Lahm, another Palestinian man was detained after the army stormed the town, deploying in several neighborhoods, and raiding several homes.

A Palestinian youth was also shot and injured by Israeli occupation forces during a raid on in the town of Silwad, northeast of Ramallah. The injured youth was then detained. Soldiers also assaulted a 15-year-old teenager after briefly detaining him during the raid, WAFA reported.

In related incidents, Israeli occupation forces carried out raids in the towns of Deir Jarir and Al-Mazra’a ash-Sharqiya, located east and northeast of Ramallah.

Israeli occupation forces also shot and injured two Palestinians and raided a gold shop in the town of Dhahiriya on Wednesday, according to WAFA. During the raid, the occupation forces also stormed a gold shop belonging to the al-Hurub family, detained several citizens, and seized money before withdrawing from the area.

Home Demolitions

Israeli occupation forces, meanwhile, began a large-scale demolition campaign on Wednesday morning in the Nur Shams refugee camp, east of Tulkarm, WAFA reported. The camp has been under a tight Israeli siege since January.

The demolitions targeted the al-Maslakh neighborhood of the camp, as part of a plan announced on December 14 to destroy 25 buildings comprising more than 100 homes. The residents had been forcibly displaced during the ongoing Israeli assault on the camp, the report stated.

Settler Attacks

On Wednesday, illegal Israeli Jewish settlers cut down dozens of grape saplings and damaged water infrastructure and fencing in the village of Duma, south of Nablus, according to WAFA.

The landowner, Fadel Salawdeh, said the illegal settlers destroyed around 50 grape saplings, vandalized water lines, and damaged the fence surrounding his land located southeast of the village.

WAFA also reported that illegal settlers destroyed agricultural crops belonging to a Palestinian family on Tuesday night in the community of al-Farisiya in the northern Jordan Valley, northeast of the occupied West Bank.

Over the past two years, more than 35 Palestinian families have been forced to leave their homes in the northern Jordan Valley, leading to the complete abandonment of three main communities as a result of ongoing settler violence, the report stated.

