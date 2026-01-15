Israeli soldiers in the occupied West Bank. (Photo: Anadolu; design by Palestine Chronicle)

Israeli authorities have arrested an active-duty soldier on suspicion of maintaining contact with Iranian intelligence officials and carrying out security-related tasks under Tehran’s direction, Israeli media reported on Wednesday.

The soldier was detained in September following a joint investigation by Israeli security and military bodies, the reports said.

Israeli military prosecutors have filed an indictment accusing the soldier of contact with a foreign agent, providing information to the enemy, impersonation, and obstructing justice.

Investigators allege that since July, the soldier had been in communication with operatives linked to Iranian intelligence and carried out security missions in exchange for financial compensation.

As part of the alleged activities, the soldier is accused of transferring photos and videos of sensitive sites in Israel, including images taken inside military bases, to his Iranian handlers.

He is also suspected of providing information related to weapons systems and types of arms and ammunition used by Israeli forces, in line with instructions he received.

Israeli security officials described the case as ‘serious’, stressing that it follows recent incidents in which soldiers were detained on suspicion of cooperating with Iranian intelligence and passing on sensitive information obtained during their military service.

The arrest comes amid escalating regional tensions tied to a broader US–Israeli posture toward Iran.

In recent days, US President Donald Trump has issued threats against Iran, warning that military force could be used in response to what he described as internal repression, while Tehran has warned of a thundering retaliation targeting both US military bases in the region and Israel.

Analysts have noted that any US or Israeli military move against Iran could trigger wider conflict, drawing in regional actors and increasing instability across the Middle East.

The case also reflects growth in intelligence and counter-intelligence operations related to Tehran and its adversaries, as both Washington and Tel Aviv calibrate their security strategies in response to Iran’s expanding regional influence.

(PC, Anadolu, Israeli Media)