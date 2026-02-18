As the Israeli government officially advances its policy to register territory in the occupied West Bank as ‘State Land’, the Ramallah-based Palestinian Authority (PA) is busy executing children while pursuing those wanted by Israel. Far from resisting annexation, the PA’s role as a security subcontractor for the occupying army is aiding it.

On Sunday, the Israeli cabinet ordered the implementation of what is known as the land registration process, applying it to the occupied West Bank. This process, known historically as “settlement of land title,” was used to officially register Palestinian lands as belonging to the Israeli State or private settler ownership, prior to 1967.

This means a total annexation of the territory targeted and a declaration that it constitutes part of the Israeli State, which will first be implemented in what is known as Area C of the occupied West Bank. The target here is to ethnically cleanse some 350,000 Palestinians living in this area — Area C constitutes 60% of the West Bank — while legitimizing up to 450,000 Israeli illegal settlers and their settlements.