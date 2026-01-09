Hamas has accused Israel of deliberately sabotaging the ceasefire as civilian casualties continue to rise.

14 Palestinians, including five children, were killed on Thursday as Israeli occupation forces carried out a series of attacks across the Gaza Strip, targeting displacement tents, schools sheltering displaced civilians, and residential areas, according to medical sources.

Hospital sources told Al-Jazeera that the death toll since Thursday morning has risen to 14, with scores more wounded as a result of Israeli fire in several parts of the Strip.

Tents and Schools Targeted

In the Al-Mawasi area west of Khan Yunis, an Israeli drone struck a tent sheltering displaced people on Street 5, killing four Palestinians, including two brothers, and injuring others, according to the Gaza Medical Services Directorate.

In Jabaliya refugee camp in northern Gaza, a young Palestinian man was killed and eight others, including children, were injured when an Israeli drone targeted a school housing displaced families.

The Gaza Medical Services Directorate also reported injuries after an Israeli quadcopter drone bombed the Khalifa School in Beit Lahia, north of the Strip, wounding at least three Palestinians.

In Gaza City, Al-Jazeera correspondents reported Israeli airstrikes near the Al-Mashtal Hotel northwest of the city, as well as additional strikes west of Gaza City.

Earlier on Thursday, a young girl was killed by Israeli gunfire in Jabalia refugee camp, while another Palestinian man was killed when an Israeli drone dropped a bomb in the Sheikh Nasser area east of Khan Yunis.

Later in the day, Israeli warplanes launched a series of heavy airstrikes northwest of Gaza City. Local sources said at least four strikes hit the Badr site, which contains camps for displaced people. According to the Anadolu news agency, residents were warned to evacuate prior to the strikes, triggering a new wave of displacement and widespread panic. No injuries were reported from those raids.

Israeli airstrikes have continued since October 10, despite the ceasefire agreement, Anadolu reported.

Hamas Condemns Escalation

In its first response, the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas condemned the ongoing Israeli attacks, describing them as a deliberate attempt to undermine the ceasefire agreement and obstruct the transition to its next phase.

In a statement published on its official website, Hamas said the continued bombardment of multiple areas in Gaza and the killing of civilians—mostly children—within less than 24 hours constitutes a “dangerous criminal escalation” and a “flagrant violation” of the ceasefire, aimed at reneging on Israel’s obligations.

The movement called on mediators and guarantor states to condemn the violations, which it said are overseen by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and to pressure Israel to halt the attacks, open the Rafah crossing in both directions, allow the entry of aid and shelter materials, and immediately proceed to the second phase of the agreement.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, Israel’s violations of the ceasefire since October 10 have resulted in more than 424 Palestinians killed and 1,199 wounded.

Since October 7, 2023, Israel’s war on Gaza has killed more than 71,000 Palestinians and injured at least 171,000 others, while destroying roughly 90 percent of civilian infrastructure. The United Nations estimates reconstruction costs at approximately $70 billion.

(PC, AJA)