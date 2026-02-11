An Israeli court has rejected a request to allow a five-year-old Palestinian boy suffering from aggressive cancer to receive life-saving treatment in Israel. (Photo: via UNICEF. Design: Palestine Chronicle)

An Israeli court has rejected a request to allow a five-year-old Palestinian boy suffering from aggressive cancer to receive life-saving treatment, ruling that his registration as a resident of the Gaza Strip bars him from entering Israel even though he has lived in the occupied West Bank for years.

Key Takeaways

Israeli court denied transfer of 5-year-old cancer patient to Israeli hospital.

Child classified as Gaza resident despite living in West Bank since 2022.

Ruling based on post-October 7 ban on Gaza patient entry permits.

Treatment required unavailable in both Gaza and the West Bank due to Israeli occupation policy and blockade.

Case reflects broader crisis preventing thousands of Gaza patients from leaving for care.

Treatment Denied

The Jerusalem District Court dismissed a petition seeking permission to transfer the child from Ramallah to Tel HaShomer Hospital near Tel Aviv for a bone marrow transplant and antibody immunotherapy — procedures unavailable in both Gaza and the occupied West Bank.

According to the British newspaper The Guardian, doctors treating the boy determined that the treatment was urgently required.

Despite the child being in the occupied West Bank since 2022 for medical care, Israeli authorities classified him as a Gaza resident according to population registry records, placing him under Israel’s post-October 7 restrictions on Gaza entry.

Judge Ram Winograd ruled on Sunday that granting an exception would undermine the broader policy preventing Gaza residents from entering Israel, writing that the petitioners failed to demonstrate a meaningful distinction between the child and other patients barred under the restrictions.

The boy’s mother described the ruling as a “death sentence” for her son, Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported, adding that the boy’s father died of cancer three years earlier.

Part of a Wider Permit Ban

Before October 2023, Palestinian patients from Gaza could apply for permits to reach specialized hospitals in East Jerusalem and Israel, but access was never guaranteed. Medical organizations and academic studies documented that roughly one-third of patient permit applications were delayed or denied in recent years, including many cancer cases, significantly increasing mortality risks for critically ill patients.

Patients are forced to seek treatment outside Gaza because advanced oncology services do not exist in the territory. Gaza lacks radiotherapy facilities and comprehensive cancer centers, while the Israeli blockade restricts the entry of medical equipment, medications and specialist training, leaving hospitals unable to provide many life-saving treatments locally.

Following the start of the genocidal war on October 7, 2023, Israeli occupation authorities largely halted medical exit permits for Gaza residents, including patients who had already begun treatment programs.

The Guardian reported that Israeli human rights organization Gisha, which pursued the case in court, said the ruling effectively prioritizes registry classification over medical urgency even in the absence of any security allegations against the patient or family.

The organization warned that the decision provides judicial backing for a sweeping policy denying access to life-saving healthcare based solely on recorded residency.

Growing Oncology Crisis in Gaza

The ruling comes as Gaza’s medical system continues to deteriorate under war and blockade conditions.

According to Gaza health authorities cited by The Guardian, thousands of cancer patients remain unable to leave the territory despite referrals for treatment abroad. The World Health Organization has documented hundreds of deaths among patients awaiting medical evacuation.

Hospitals in Gaza face severe shortages of chemotherapy drugs, diagnostic equipment and specialist procedures, while advanced treatments such as bone marrow transplantation and modern immunotherapy are unavailable anywhere in the enclave and extremely limited in the occupied West Bank.

(Haaretz, The Guardian, Gisha Legal Center for Freedom of Movement, World Health Organization)