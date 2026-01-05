Two people were killed in an Israeli drone strike on a vehicle in south Lebanon, as Israel continues military attacks despite a ceasefire agreement that came into effect in late November.

The Lebanese Ministry of Health said on Sunday that two people were killed in an Israeli drone strike that targeted a vehicle in south Lebanon.

Al-Jazeera’s correspondent in Lebanon reported that an Israeli drone fired a missile at a car in the Ain al-Mazrab area near the town of Safad al-Batikh, in the Bint Jbeil district. The strike completely destroyed the vehicle, setting it ablaze.

According to the correspondent, the attack caused significant material damage to surrounding civilian property, including nearby cars, shops, commercial establishments, and residential buildings located above those businesses.

Al-Aqdi said the strike was part of Israel’s renewed targeting of vehicles and the continuation of an assassination policy it has pursued since the ceasefire agreement came into effect on November 27.

In contrast, the Israeli occupation army claimed it carried out the attack in the Jmeijmeh area of south Lebanon, alleging that the strike targeted a member of Hezbollah.

Since the ceasefire agreement between Hezbollah and Israel came into force in late November 2024, Israel has committed thousands of violations, resulting in hundreds of Lebanese killed or wounded, in addition to widespread material destruction.

The agreement was intended to halt an Israeli offensive against Lebanon that began in October 2023 and escalated into a full-scale war in September 2024, leaving more than 4,000 people dead and over 17,000 wounded.

Israel has continued to defy the agreement by maintaining its occupation of five Lebanese hills in the south, seized during the last war, as well as other Lebanese territories it has occupied for decades.

(PC, AJA)