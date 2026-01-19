Palestinian families struggle to survive harsh winter conditions amid continued Israeli attacks and an uncertain future. (Photo: QNN)

Israeli fire killed a Palestinian teenager and wounded others across Gaza, as drone attacks, airstrikes, and shelling continued in areas supposedly covered by the ceasefire.

Israeli occupation forces killed a Palestinian and wounded several others on Monday in separate attacks across the Gaza Strip, in continued violations of the ceasefire agreement in effect since October.

Medical sources at Nasser Hospital in southern Gaza said 17-year-old Hussein Tawfiq Abu Sabila was shot and killed by Israeli fire in the abdomen near the Bani Suheila junction in Khan Yunis.

Local witnesses said an Israeli quadcopter drone opened fire on the teenager in an area from which Israeli forces had previously withdrawn under the ceasefire terms.

In a separate incident, medical officials said 20-year-old Shaher Adham Abu Hadaid was critically wounded after being shot in the head in the Sheikh Nasser area east of Khan Yunis, another location where Israeli troops were supposed to have pulled back.

Earlier, medical sources at Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City reported that a Palestinian man was injured after an Israeli explosive device detonated north of the enclave.

Local sources said an Israeli drone dropped a bomb on a group of civilians near the western roundabout in Beit Lahia, an area also covered by the ceasefire withdrawal.

Airstrikes and Artillery Fire

In the early hours of Monday, Israeli warplanes and artillery units launched strikes on several parts of the Gaza Strip, according to local sources.

In southern Gaza, airstrikes and shelling targeted the eastern areas of Khan Yunis.

In central Gaza, Israeli artillery fired on the eastern parts of Deir al-Balah.

In northern Gaza, artillery shelled eastern sections of the Tuffah neighborhood in Gaza City, while helicopters opened fire on the same area.

Israeli armored vehicles also fired indiscriminately east of Jabaliya town in northern Gaza, witnesses said.

All of the targeted areas fall within zones under Israeli military control or presence, according to the ceasefire agreement.

Israeli forces continue to maintain control over the southern and eastern buffer zones of Gaza, as well as large parts of the north, effectively occupying more than half of the enclave.

Humanitarian Conditions Worsen

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said Gaza’s population continues to face severe humanitarian suffering more than three months after the ceasefire came into effect.

In a statement, the ICRC said residents urgently need an end to violence and immediate humanitarian assistance, warning that harsh winter weather has further worsened daily survival conditions for displaced families living in tents and damaged buildings.

Since the ceasefire was declared, Israeli attacks have continued to claim Palestinian lives, injure civilians, and restrict the entry of food, fuel, medical supplies, and shelter materials, leaving Gaza’s population of more than two million people in increasingly desperate conditions.

Israel’s war on Gaza, launched in October 2023 with US support, lasted for two years and resulted in the deaths of more than 71,000 Palestinians and injuries to over 170,000 others, most of them women and children. Roughly 90 percent of Gaza’s civilian infrastructure was destroyed, with the United Nations estimating reconstruction costs in the tens of billions of dollars.

Despite the ceasefire, human rights groups warn that ongoing Israeli military activity, aid restrictions, and the continued occupation of large areas of Gaza risk turning the truce into a framework for managing violence rather than ending it.

(PC, QNN, AJA, Anadolu, Palestinian Media)