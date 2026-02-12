The Palestine Chronicle

The Palestine Chronicle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Alan's avatar
Alan
10h

🤬. That ain't gonna change when the new Bored of Peace (piece), Board of Genocide takes over. Sad to say the obvious...that Iran may be the only hope left? 💔

Reply
Share
1 reply
Willie's avatar
Willie
2h

ISIS INTERNATIONAL SECURITY IKEYMO SHEENIE

Global revolution against the true evil of this world Israel and USA

I heard that suicide helps the world economy Israel please consider contributing to the health of the world economy

https://euromedmonitor.org/en/article/6942/Israeli-bulldozer-crushing-of-a-wounded-child-exemplifies-horrific-killing-pattern-in-Gaza

We the world who stand for humanity and morality will not stop till there is accountability and justice for the genocide and holocaust of Palestinians for last 100 plus years by the fake terrorists regimes of Israel and USA till they are both defeated and dismantled ‬

There is only one solution dismantle the terrorist regime called Israel and restored Gods true land Palestine and Gods true children Palestinians, from the river to the sea only Palestine will be never stop speaking up bds and boycott and much more the terrorist trump regime and more that are supporting the death cult of Israel are loosing and desperate like a rabid dog we shall never stop the world has spoken

Fck trump and his terrorist regime fck Netanyahu and his terrorist regime dismantle both these evils and free the world from there cancer so the body may survive soon God will restore all of Palestine from the river to the sea only Palestine you will see

If you stand for humanity morality and integrity then everyone should be proud to be called antisemetic free Palestine from the river to the sea only Palestine you will see Allahs WILL is all going according to his plan Allah sees all and knows all, islam the one true religion you still have time

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Palestine Chronicle · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture