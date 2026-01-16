Mohammed Saad Na’san was shot in the back and chest during a raid on the village of Al-Mughayyir, east of Ramallah. (Photo: Social Media)

At least four international solidarity activists who were trying to document attacks by illegal settlers were detained by the Israeli army.

Israeli occupation forces shot and killed a 14-year-old Palestinian child on Friday and detained several young men during raids across the occupied West Bank.

Mohammed Saad Na’san was shot in the back and chest during a raid on the village of Al-Mughayyir, east of Ramallah. Occupation forces stormed the village, leading to confrontations, during which they opened fire on residents, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Worshippers Attacked

The army also assaulted worshippers as they left the Al-Mughayyir West mosque after Friday prayers, firing stun grenades and teargas, the report said.

Illegal Israeli Jewish settlers intensified their attacks on the village on Friday, under the protection of occupation forces, targeting local Palestinians and their properties, WAFA reported.

The agency said at least four international solidarity activists were detained while they attempted to document the attacks and support the Palestinian residents.

Arrests

In Ramallah, occupation forces stormed the town of Kafr Malik, northeast of the city, and arrested three young men: Adam Muhammad Husni, Aziz Shadi Hussam, and Mu’adh Na’im Mashhour, after raiding and searching their homes, according to Al-Jazeera Arabic.

The campaign also extended to the southern Nablus area, where occupation forces stormed the town of Beita and arrested two young men, Abdul Rahman Khader and Islam Yusuf Bani Shamsah. Another Palestinian, Abdul Saleh Taqtouq, was arrested in Nablus.

In the Jenin governorate, occupation forces raided the town of Mithlon, south of the city, and arrested Suhaib Muhammad Yunis Nu’airat. They also stormed the town of Beit Kahil, west of Hebron (al-Khalil), and arrested two young men, Issa Rami Asafra and Izz Nasser Asafra.

This campaign comes in the context of Israel’s escalating detention policy in the West Bank, which has been increasing since the start of Israel’s genocidal assault on the Gaza Strip in October 2023.

Palestinian Home Set Alight

Illegal settlers on Friday also set fire to a Palestinian home in the Al-Murashahat area near Aqabat Jabr refugee camp, northwest of Jericho, destroying the property belonging to the Mleihat family, according to the Quds News Network (QNN).

Masafer Yatta

In Masafer Yatta, south of Hebron, Israeli occupation forces detained four Palestinians on Friday after assaulting them following attacks on the locals by illegal settlers.

WAFA cited activist Osama Makhamreh as saying that a group of armed settlers attacked shepherds in the Hawara area of Masafer Yatta, while others drove their herds near homes in the Haribat al-Nabi area. Israeli occupation forces then stormed the area, physically assaulted residents and shepherds, and detained four local Palestinians.

Illegal settlers also attacked a Palestinian farmer on Friday morning while he was working on his land in the Al-Masoudiya area, northwest of Nablus. The settlers then forcibly expelled Ahmad Abu Salah from his land, threatening him not to return and claiming they had taken over the property.

WAFA reported that around 15 Palestinian families live in Al-Masoudiya and face ongoing harassment and attacks by Israeli occupation forces and illegal settlers.

According to the Wall and Settlement Resistance Authority, Israeli occupation forces and illegal settlers carried out 23,827 attacks against Palestinians and their property across the West Bank in 2025 — a record high for a single year, WAFA reported.

Knesset Member Storms Village

Israeli far-right Knesset member Zvi Sukkot stormed the Bedouin community of Shallal al-Auja on Friday, north of Jericho, WAFA reported. Sukkot verbally assaulted several international peace activists who were present to support Palestinian families facing the risk of forcible displacement.

WAFA cited the Al-Baidar Human Rights Organization as saying that the incursion by Sukkot, a member of the Religious Zionism party, constitutes a clear violation of civilians’ right to peaceful protest and solidarity.

This comes amid ongoing attacks by illegal settlers and extremist politicians against Bedouin communities in the region, the report stated.

(PC, AJA, WAFA)