Israeli forces stripped, abused, and detained three Palestinian youths east of Ramallah, as arrests, settler violence, and settlement expansion intensify across the occupied West Bank.

Israeli occupation forces abused and detained three Palestinian youths on Wednesday at a military checkpoint east of Ramallah, in what local sources described as a severe act of humiliation carried out in freezing weather conditions.

According to local reports, Israeli soldiers stopped the youths at a checkpoint erected for the third consecutive day near the Karamilo junction and the village of al-Taybeh. The soldiers forced the three Palestinians to strip off their clothes in the cold before detaining them.

Footage documenting the abuse circulated widely on Palestinian social media platforms, drawing condemnation and highlighting the routine nature of such treatment by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank.

The incident comes amid an unprecedented escalation in Israeli military operations and settler violence across the West Bank since the start of Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza on October 8, 2023. This escalation has included mass arrests, home raids, property destruction, and expanding settlement activity, in clear violation of international law.

According to official Palestinian figures, Israeli attacks in the West Bank have killed at least 1,106 Palestinians, wounded nearly 11,000 others, and led to the arrest of more than 21,000 people since the escalation began.

The abuse of the three youths coincided with Israeli government moves to further entrench settlement expansion. On Wednesday, Israeli authorities approved the legalization of five previously unauthorized settlement outposts in the occupied West Bank.

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich announced the decision, describing it as part of efforts to “crush the idea of a Palestinian state.” The move grants official settlement codes to outposts across the West Bank, integrating them into Israel’s administrative and planning system.

Palestinian officials and human rights groups have long warned that settlement expansion, coupled with daily military violence, is part of a broader strategy aimed at entrenching Israeli control, fragmenting Palestinian communities, and accelerating de facto annexation of the West Bank.

In July 2025, the International Court of Justice ruled that Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territory is illegal and called for the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and occupied East Jerusalem. Israel has continued to ignore the ruling.

