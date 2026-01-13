The Israeli Knesset. (Photo: via Wikimedia Commons)

In November, an intense debate inside the Knesset’s National Security Committee revealed details of the draft bill, including the use of a lethal injection and a complete ban on appeals.

Israel’s Knesset has advanced a controversial bill that would allow courts to impose the death penalty on Palestinians accused of involvement in the events of October 7, 2023.

According to a report by Israel’s public broadcaster KAN, cited by the Anadolu news agency, the bill passed the first reading late on Monday with the backing of 19 lawmakers, with no votes cast against it during the session.

The bill was introduced through a joint initiative by Justice Minister Yariv Levin of the ruling Likud party, Constitution Committee Chairman Simcha Rothman of the far-right Religious Zionism party, and Yisrael Beiteinu lawmaker Yulia Malinovsky, the broadcaster said.

Under the draft, the report stated, a dedicated court would be established and chaired by a retired district court judge, with broad authority to hear cases involving charges such as genocide, harming state sovereignty, aiding “the enemy during wartime,” and terrorism-related offenses.

The legislation explicitly allows for capital punishment upon conviction and bars defendants tried under this framework from being included in any future political negotiations or prisoner exchange agreements.

It also mandates that court hearings be broadcast live on a designated website and preserved in Israel’s state archives.

Use of Lethal Injection

The bill will now be referred to the Knesset’s Constitution Committee for further review ahead of its second and third readings. Under Israeli law, legislation must pass three readings to become binding.

Religious Zionism MK Simcha Rothman said ahead of the vote that the funding of the attorneys who will be appointed “to defend the suspects will be deducted from taxes that Israel collects on behalf of the Palestinian Authority,” according to The Times of Israel.

In November, an intense debate inside the Knesset’s National Security Committee revealed details of the draft bill, including the use of a lethal injection and a complete ban on appeals, according to footage released by the Knesset Channel.

Gaza Families Protest

On Monday, families of Palestinian prisoners staged a sit-in outside the Gaza City headquarters of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), demanding information about the fate and conditions of their relatives held in Israeli prisons.

The protest comes amid new figures released by Palestinian prisoners’ organizations indicating that Israel has acknowledged holding 1,460 prisoners under the framework of the Gaza ceasefire agreement.

Of these, 1,220 detainees—most of them from Gaza—are classified by Israeli prison authorities as “unlawful combatants.”

Although 3,745 Palestinian prisoners were released during exchange operations carried out in 2025, Israeli prisons continue to hold thousands of detainees.

Israeli authorities have not released official figures on the number of Palestinians detained in connection with the October 7 events. However, Israeli media estimates put the number in the thousands, according to Anadolu.