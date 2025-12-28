Israeli lawmakers are advancing legislation that would impose permits, heavy fines, and police confiscation powers to restrict the Muslim call to prayer across areas under Israeli control.

Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Knesset National Security Committee chair Zvika Vogel are advancing new legislation aimed at further restricting the Muslim call to prayer (adhan) across occupied Palestine, framing the measure as an issue of “public order” and enforcement, Al Mayadeen reported on Sunday.

The proposed bill would ban the installation or operation of loudspeaker systems in mosques without a permit.

Unlike current procedures, permits would no longer be granted automatically but would instead require what the draft law describes as “careful examination.” If approved, the legislation would apply broadly to areas under Israeli control.

Under the proposal, operating mosque loudspeakers without a permit would carry a fine of 50,000 shekels, while violations of permit conditions would be punishable by a 10,000-shekel fine. The bill also expands enforcement powers, authorizing police officers to intervene directly on site.

In addition to financial penalties, the legislation grants police the authority to confiscate sound equipment in the field, enabling the immediate seizure of mosque loudspeakers during enforcement actions by the Israel Police.

Defending the initiative, Ben-Gvir characterized the call to prayer as excessive noise, claiming it harms residents’ quality of life and health.

“In many places, the noise of the call to prayer is unreasonable and detrimental to the quality of life and the health of the population. This is an unacceptable phenomenon,” he said, adding that the proposed law would provide police with enforcement tools they currently lack.

The move follows directives issued last year by Ben-Gvir instructing police leadership to begin seizing mosque loudspeakers used for the adhan, particularly in Palestinian cities within the 1948 occupied territories, under the claim that the call to prayer “disturbs settlers.”

According to Israeli media reports, Ben-Gvir also called for fines to be imposed in cases where confiscation of loudspeakers was not possible.

(PC, Al Mayadeen)