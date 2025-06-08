The Palestine Chronicle

The Palestine Chronicle

Frank Sterle Jr.
Jun 11

There’s an increasingly apt expression: "God damn America!"

Indifference towards the continuing mass suffering via starvation and slaughter inflicted upon helpless Palestinian non-combatants — mostly consisting of Palestinian children — will only have further inflamed long-held Middle Eastern anger.

The actual provision by the U.S (and to a considerably lesser degree, Britain) of highly effective weapons used in Israel’s ongoing bombing raids will likely have turned that anger into lasting hatred seeking eye-for-an-eye redress. Perhaps even another attack on the scale of 9/11 — all of which renders the pro-Palestinian graffiti painted (Trump called the painters "terrorists") onto Donald Trump's golf-course signage in Scotland in early April extremely insignificant.

"God damn America!"

Quite simply and seriously, human beings are being perceived and treated as though they are literally disposable and, by extension, their great suffering and numerous deaths are somehow less worthy of external concern, sometimes even by otherwise democratic, relatively civilized and supposedly Christian nations. It’s easier for a conscience to do when one considers another an innately lower lifeform.

A somewhat similar reprehensible inhuman(e) devaluation is observable in external attitudes, albeit perhaps on a subconscious level, toward the daily civilian lives lost in prolongedly devastating war zones and famine-stricken regions. In other words, the worth of such life will be measured by its overabundance and/or the protracted conditions under which it suffers; and those people can eventually receive meagre column inches on the back page of the First World’s daily news.

It clearly is an immoral consideration of ‘quality of life’.

With each news report of the daily death toll, I feel a slightly greater desensitization and resignation. I’ve noticed this disturbing effect with basically all major protracted conflicts internationally since I began regularly consuming news products in the late 1980s.

2 replies
