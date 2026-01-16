Israeli military helicopter crashes near the town of Kisan, east of Bethlehem, in the occupied West Bank. (Photo: QNN)

An Israeli military helicopter crashed near Bethlehem amid intensified Israeli operations across the occupied West Bank, where raids, arrests, and settler violence have surged since the Gaza war.

An Israeli military helicopter crashed on Friday near the town of Kisan, east of Bethlehem in the southern occupied West Bank, according to Israeli media reports.

The Israeli occupation army said the helicopter broke apart and crashed while it was being towed after malfunctioning earlier in the week in the Etzion Brigade area. No casualties were reported.

In a statement, the Israeli military said the air force commander had ordered the formation of an investigation committee to determine the circumstances surrounding the crash.

The incident comes amid an intensified Israeli military presence across the West Bank, where aerial activity, raids, and arrests have sharply increased since the start of Israel’s war on Gaza in October 2023.

Since October 7, 2023, the occupied West Bank has witnessed an unprecedented escalation by Israeli occupation forces and illegal settlers, including near-daily military incursions, mass arrests, home demolitions, and attacks on Palestinian communities.

Areas around Bethlehem, Ramallah, Nablus, Jenin, and Hebron have been repeatedly targeted as part of what Palestinian officials describe as a systematic campaign of repression and territorial control.

According to official Palestinian figures, Israeli actions in the West Bank have killed at least 1,106 Palestinians, wounded nearly 11,000 others, and led to the arrest of more than 21,000 people.

The escalation has unfolded alongside expanding settlement activity and land seizures, further entrenching Israeli control and deepening the humanitarian and political crisis in the occupied territory.

