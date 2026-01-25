The Palestine Chronicle

The Palestine Chronicle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tricia Cassel-Gerard's avatar
Tricia Cassel-Gerard
2h

Still more twists and turns. Story is not over yet.

Reply
Share
Frank Sterle Jr.'s avatar
Frank Sterle Jr.
3h

The Republican Party itself has long maintained an essentially unconditionally pro-Israel foreign policy, and first-term Trump even appointed his Jewish son-in-law, Jared Kushner, to head his administration’s Israel-Palestine Abraham Accords portfolio (which created a conflict of interest for Jared). But the neoliberal Democrats/DNC, including Hillary Clinton, were/are not much, if at all, morally superior to Trump’s and the Republican Party’s unconditional political and military-arms support of Israel.

Netanyahu's Israel definitely has powerful connections.

The Biden/Harris administration had essentially been saying to the Israeli government and/or Israel Defense Forces: ‘Here are our best bombs for your unconditional use, as per usual; but, for the political and news-media record, I ask that you please do not use them against non-combatant civilians.’ … Israel’s reply undoubtedly was a figurative ‘Duly noted’ while continuing its brutal mass-slaughter business-as-usual, largely against Palestinian children.

In 2024, while campaigning to become the next president, then-VP Kamala Harris’s publicized view on such reckless American arming of Israel and its anti-Palestine onslaught was simply that, “Israel has the right to defend itself”. Meantime, in her/their phoniness (at least on this issue) the Democrats/DNC want(ed) to both have and eat their cake by recklessly arming/funding Israel’s blatant war crimes against Gazans while also expecting the political support of pro-Palestinian and anti-war Arab, Muslim and Palestinian Americans.

With similarly great hatred and rage as that felt and expressed by Israelis following the brutal October 7, 2023 Hamas attack, that simplistic mentality and war-monger justification [“Israel has the right to defend itself”] was effectively utilized by the Cheney-Bush U.S. administration immediately after 9/11 — especially for the plainly unjustifiable American/British foreign invasion of oil-laden Iraq. (I refer to it as the Cheney-Bush administration, since it was mostly run by Cheney, with George W. essentially symbolically president.)

It's difficult to believe the 10/7 attack was truly unexpected by Israeli intelligence, albeit it may have been deadlier than the hypothetical Israeli insiders had anticipated. Regardless of the increasingly self-compromised mostly-corporatized Western mainstream news-media (unlike genuinely independent news outlets) basically deeming it non-newsworthy, it's no real secret that Israeli officials had been warned in advance by at least one credible source.

Those Israeli lives lost may be considered by the increasingly immorally opportunistic prime minister, and ilk, as a good investment or return — i.e. the future mass cleansing of Palestinians from their land, followed by its annexation along with its coveted natural resources. The 10/7 assault conveniently enabled the Netanyahu government/IDF to justify or excuse extreme emergency war measures, then force through his/their ‘democratic reforms’ and do who-knows-what-more to Palestine.

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Palestine Chronicle · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture