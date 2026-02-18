Senior Israeli ministers have publicly laid out a far-reaching political program aimed at reshaping the future of occupied Palestine, including canceling the Oslo Accords, annexing the West Bank, re-occupying Gaza, and encouraging the emigration of Palestinians.

Key Takeaways

Israeli ministers openly call for canceling the Oslo Accords and preventing a Palestinian state.

Plans include annexation of the occupied West Bank and expanded settlement activity.

Officials advocate encouraging Palestinian “emigration” from Gaza and the West Bank.

Israel is advancing land registration measures enabling large-scale settlement expansion.

Proposals also include the re-occupation of Gaza and the establishment of a military government.

Smotrich: Cancel ‘Oslo Accords’

Israeli government ministers have publicly declared their intention to fundamentally alter the political and legal status of the occupied Palestinian territories, outlining policies that include annexation, population displacement, and the dismantling of existing agreements with the Palestinians.

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich stated that the next Israeli government would seek to “encourage the emigration of Palestinians from the West Bank and the Gaza Strip,” describing it as “a long-term solution to the conflict,” the Anadolu news agency reported on Wednesday.

He added that the government aims to “cancel the Oslo Accords” and advance what he called “Israeli sovereignty” over the occupied West Bank.

Smotrich presented the program during a conference of his far-right Religious Zionism party and at a gathering of illegal Israeli Jewish settlers, framing the coming political phase as an opportunity to reshape reality on the ground.

“The next government would be required to dismantle the idea of a Palestinian state and change the current political and security reality in the West Bank,” he said, as quoted by Anadolu.

Annexation Agenda

The remarks coincided with statements by Israeli Energy Minister Eli Cohen, who said Israel is effectively moving toward extending sovereignty over the occupied West Bank — a term widely understood as formal annexation.

He described the territory as “the legacy of our forefathers,” according to Israeli radio cited by Al-Jazeera.

In parallel, Israeli occupation authorities have taken concrete administrative steps.

Israel’s security cabinet approved a land registration process in the West Bank for the first time since 1967. The measure allows large areas to be classified as “state lands,” enabling their transfer to settlers or Israeli institutions.

Israeli Defense Minister Yisrael Katz described the move as strengthening Israeli control over the territory, while Palestinian officials warned it would facilitate annexation and demographic change.

Smotrich also spoke of expanding settlement activity beyond the West Bank into the Naqab (Negev) and Galilee, saying the goal is to “strengthen the Jewish population presence there,” according to Anadolu.

Gaza Re-Occupation Proposal

Israeli officials also addressed the future of Gaza. Smotrich renewed calls to reoccupy the enclave and establish direct military rule.

“The goal is to occupy Gaza, establish a military government, set up Israeli settlements in the Strip, and encourage the voluntary emigration of Gaza residents,” he said at a press conference cited by Israeli media and reported by Al-Jazeera.

Opposition leader Yair Lapid rejected the proposal as unrealistic, calling it an “illusion,” while noting the complex political arrangements currently in place around Gaza crossings and administration.

The statements come as Israeli occupation forces continue operations across Gaza and intensify raids, arrests, demolitions, and settlement expansion in the West Bank.

Smotrich linked the political moment to international conditions, calling it a “window of opportunity” during the current US administration to enact major changes, including dismantling the Palestinian Authority.

(PC, Anadolu, Al-Jazeera, Israeli Army Radio)