The Palestine Chronicle

The Palestine Chronicle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Philip Martin's avatar
Philip Martin
7h

Sociopathic genocidal zionazi cunts

Reply
Share
1 reply
Ohio Barbarian's avatar
Ohio Barbarian
7h

Of course. That's always been the plan.

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Palestine Chronicle · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture