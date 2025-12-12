Israeli minister Miri Regev. (Photo: video grab)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli ministers have backed a far-right call to raise the Israeli flag inside Gaza during Hanukkah, as the enclave faces ongoing occupation and a looming humanitarian disaster from severe winter storms.

Eleven ministers from the Israeli occupation government, including eight from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party, have called on the security minister to approve a flag-raising ceremony inside the Gaza Strip during the upcoming Hanukkah holiday.

The proposal was made public on Thursday by the ultranationalist pro-settlement group Nachala, which spearheaded the initiative.

In a joint letter, the ministers asserted that “it is time to proudly affirm that Gaza is part of the Land of Israel, belongs exclusively to the Jewish people,” and should therefore be annexed immediately.

They urged the security ministry to authorize an event to raise the Israeli flag over the ruins of Nissanit, a former settlement in northern Gaza dismantled following Israel’s 2005 withdrawal from the enclave.

The initiative represents a continuation of Israel’s long-standing settler-colonial policies, seeking to reassert control over Palestinian land while displacing its indigenous population.

Among the signatories are far-right Police Minister Itamar Ben Gvir and senior Likud figures, including Transport Minister Miri Regev.

An additional 21 Knesset members from Likud and Ben Gvir’s Jewish Power party endorsed the appeal despite not holding cabinet positions. Nachala said the flag-raising ceremony is scheduled for December 18, the fifth night of Hanukkah.

The move comes amid ongoing Israeli crimes in the devastated Gaza Strip, where Israeli occupation forces continue to control more than half of the territory under a fragile ceasefire that began on October 10.

On Wednesday, Israeli occupation forces said they had detained “several Israeli civilians” who crossed into Gaza without authorization. The Honenu legal organization later stated that the detainees were among dozens of right-wing activists seeking to re-establish a settlement at the site of Nissanit.

The security ministry has not responded to requests for comment. Meanwhile, a US-backed Gaza peace framework endorsed by the UN Security Council in November continues to call for a phased withdrawal of Israeli troops from parts of the besieged enclave.

(PC, Al Mayadeen, Israeli media)