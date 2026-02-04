UPDATE: Hamas said Israel’s intensified bombardment across Gaza demonstrates Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s deliberate intent to obstruct implementation of the second phase of the ceasefire agreement.

The movement dismissed Israeli claims that a shooting incident targeting a soldier justified the escalation, calling them a pretext to continue killing Palestinians.

Hamas urged mediators and guarantor states to take a firm stance against what it described as systematic violations undermining the truce, including attacks coinciding with the limited reopening of the Rafah crossing.

Meanwhile, Gaza’s Health Ministry said Israeli forces have killed more than 550 Palestinians since the ceasefire, with over 20 killed and dozens wounded in the latest strikes, amid severe medicine shortages.

Key Developments

Israeli occupation forces killed at least 18 Palestinians, including children and women, across Gaza overnight.

Displacement tents in Khan Yunis and residential neighborhoods in Gaza City were directly targeted.

Israeli artillery, drones, and quadcopters struck Gaza City, Khan Yunis, Al-Bureij, and Jabaliya.

Medical evacuations via Rafah were abruptly canceled amid escalating bombardment.

Israel claimed a senior officer was seriously wounded during clashes in northern Gaza.

Israeli occupation forces launched a broad and deadly escalation across the Gaza Strip overnight and into Wednesday morning, killing at least 18 Palestinians and wounding dozens more in airstrikes, artillery fire, and drone attacks that struck displacement tents, homes, and civilian neighborhoods, according to Palestinian medical sources.

The attacks unfolded across Gaza City, Khan Yunis, central Gaza, and northern Gaza, deepening what Palestinian officials describe as a ceasefire that exists only on paper.

Gaza City

In Gaza City, Israeli artillery and quadcopter drones targeted the neighborhoods of Al-Tuffah, Al-Daraj, and Al-Zeitoun, with witnesses reporting intense shelling, low-altitude drone fire, and direct strikes on civilian homes, particularly along Yaffa Street.

Medical sources confirmed that 14 Palestinians were killed in Gaza City, many of them struck inside residential areas or while sheltering with family members.

The identified victims include:

• Rital Mahmoud Haboush (13)

• Youssef Mohammad Haboush (40)

• Ahmad Talaat Haboush (22)

• Bilal Ashraf Haboush (16)

• Ali Ahmad Salmi (60)

• Baseena Mohammad Ayad (55)

• Saqr Badr Al-Hatto (5 months)

• Mahmoud Ayman Al-Ras (21)

• Suleiman Abu Sitta (28)

Rescue crews reported difficulty reaching victims as Israeli fire continued, while several bodies were recovered from beneath rubble.

Israeli forces also carried out controlled demolitions east of Al-Tuffah, detonating residential structures inside areas under their military control.

Khan Yunis

In southern Gaza, Israeli occupation forces shelled displacement tents in the Al-Mawasi area west of Khan Yunis, killing and injuring civilians who had fled earlier bombardments.

Among the victims were children and displaced families sheltering in tents located outside Israeli deployment zones.

Medical sources confirmed that the following Palestinians were killed in the south:

• Fareed Abu Sitta (12) – Khan Yunis

Artillery fire also struck eastern Khan Yunis, while Israeli tanks and naval gunboats opened heavy fire west of the city.

Witnesses described scenes of panic as shells landed near tents housing displaced families, turning designated “safe areas” into sites of lethal attack.

Central Gaza and Al-Bureij

In central Gaza, Israeli artillery fire struck the northeastern outskirts of Al-Bureij refugee camp, injuring civilians, including a young girl shot outside Israeli deployment zones.

Emergency crews reported continued shelling across the area, further straining medical facilities already operating with severe shortages.

Jabaliya and Northern Gaza

In northern Gaza, Israeli forces killed Palestinians in Jabaliya, including one victim shot in Halawa camp, and wounded others during drone and sniper fire.

Confirmed among the dead in northern Gaza:

• Yahya Shaaban (33) – Jabaliya

Israeli drones also struck civilian areas near schools sheltering displaced families, with several injuries reported.

Rafah Crossing: Medical Evacuations Canceled

As bombardment intensified, Palestinian Red Crescent officials announced the cancellation of patient travel coordination via the Rafah crossing, halting medical evacuations for the wounded and chronically ill.

The cancellation came despite Rafah’s recent partial reopening, which has been marked by severe Israeli restrictions, interrogations, and arbitrary exclusions.

Health officials warned that thousands of critically ill patients remain trapped in Gaza while attacks continue.

Israeli Claims and Escalation Narrative

The Israeli army claimed that a reserve officer was seriously wounded during clashes near the so-called Yellow Line in northern Gaza, alleging Palestinian resistance fire.

Israeli media cited the injury as justification for continued operations, despite the overwhelming impact of the attacks on civilians, displacement sites, and residential neighborhoods.

Ceasefire Violations Continue

The latest killings mark one of the deadliest escalations since the ceasefire agreement took effect on October 10, 2025.

Since that date, Israeli occupation forces have killed more than 526 Palestinians and wounded over 1,400 others, according to Palestinian health authorities.

Since the start of Israel’s genocidal war in October 2023, the confirmed death toll in Gaza has reached at least 71,800 Palestinians, with more than 171,555 wounded, while approximately 90% of Gaza’s civilian infrastructure has been destroyed.

Humanitarian agencies warn that continued bombardment, siege conditions, fuel shortages, and blocked medical evacuations are accelerating Gaza’s humanitarian collapse, leaving civilians with no safe refuge.

