Israeli forces killed a Palestinian near Ramallah as settlers launched coordinated attacks, torching vehicles and assaulting residents amid escalating violence across the occupied West Bank.

A Palestinian man was killed by Israeli occupation forces early Sunday near the city of Ramallah, as Israeli military raids and settler attacks intensified across multiple areas of the occupied West Bank.

According to local Palestinian media sources, Israeli forces shot the Palestinian at close range near the ‘Uyun al-Haramiya junction, north of Ramallah. Palestinian sources said the man’s vehicle had been pursued by Israeli forces near the Ofra settlement, northeast of the city, before he was shot inside his car.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health, via the General Authority of Civil Affairs, confirmed the killing and said it was coordinating the retrieval of the man’s body. His identity had not yet been publicly released at the time of reporting.

Israeli Military Raids in Ramallah District

The killing came amid a series of Israeli military incursions across the Ramallah governorate. The Palestinian News Agency (WAFA) reported that Israeli forces raided the towns of Turmus Ayya, Deir Dibwan, and the village of Burqa, deploying armored vehicles and troops throughout residential neighborhoods.

Israeli forces reportedly patrolled streets and alleyways in the towns, though no arrests were announced.

Separately, Quds News Network reported heightened Israeli military activity in the area following the killing, including road closures and increased troop deployments.

Settler Arson and Attacks in Atara

Israeli settlers carried out a series of attacks against Palestinian communities, beginning with an arson assault on the town of Atara, northwest of Ramallah.

According to Anadolu and WAFA, settlers raided the town in the early hours of Sunday, setting fire to two vehicles belonging to Palestinian resident Abdul Aziz Issa and spraying racist slogans on homes and property.

Residents managed to extinguish the flames before they spread further. Palestinian sources said the attack was part of a pattern of organized settler assaults carried out under the protection or acquiescence of Israeli forces.

Israeli forces later closed the Atara military checkpoint, disrupting traffic and preventing Palestinians from reaching workplaces and educational institutions.

Attacks and Injuries across Hebron Governorate

Settler violence was also reported in several areas of the Hebron governorate.

According to WAFA, armed settlers attacked Palestinians while they were farming and tending livestock in Khallet al-Natsh, east of Hebron (Al-Khalil), as well as in Wadi Sa‘ir northeast of the city and Marah Abu Asida near Beit Ula, northwest of Hebron.

In Khallet al-Natsh, several Palestinians were injured, including one man who sustained a head injury after being struck by a stone. He was transferred to the hospital with a moderate injury.

In Wadi Sa‘ir, settlers blocked the main road leading to the town, disrupting movement. No injuries were reported there.

In Marah Abu Asida, Beit Ula Mayor Atiyah al-Adam told WAFA that settlers, accompanied by Israeli soldiers, attacked residents near the separation wall. When Palestinians attempted to confront the attackers, Israeli forces fired tear gas, causing cases of suffocation.

Woman Injured in Bani Naim

In a separate incident, also in the east of Hebron, a Palestinian woman was injured after being assaulted by settlers in the Masafer Bani Naim area.

WAFA reported that settlers attacked the family of resident Bassam al-Hudour, beating his wife and causing her to suffer bruises. Palestinian ambulance crews transported her to a local medical center for treatment.

Forced Displacement of Bedouin Communities

Settler violence has also continued to drive forced displacement in the Jordan Valley.

Palestinian sources said that sustained settler attacks forced 15 Palestinian families to flee the Shallal al-Auja Bedouin community north of Jericho over the weekend, raising the total number of displaced families from the area to 94.

Residents said they had endured years of harassment, destruction of property, denial of access to water, and infrastructure sabotage, making continued presence in the area untenable.

Wider Pattern of Settler and Military Violence

Palestinian officials estimate that approximately 770,000 Israeli settlers now live in settlements and outposts across the occupied West Bank, including 250,000 in occupied East Jerusalem. These settlements are illegal under international law.

According to data from the Palestinian Wall and Settlement Resistance Commission, Israeli settlers carried out 4,723 attacks in 2025, resulting in the killing of 14 Palestinians, the displacement of 13 Bedouin communities, and the forced removal of 1,090 people.

Israeli forces have also expanded movement restrictions across the West Bank. Palestinian reports indicate that 916 military checkpoints and iron gates are now in place, including 243 installed after October 7, 2023, severely restricting access to healthcare, education, and livelihoods.

Escalating Crisis

The killing near Ramallah and the surge in settler attacks come amid repeated warnings from UN agencies and human rights organizations that the occupied West Bank is experiencing its most severe security and humanitarian crisis in decades.

Observers warn that the convergence of military raids, settler violence, forced displacement, and systematic restrictions is accelerating the fragmentation of Palestinian communities and entrenching a system of permanent control.

