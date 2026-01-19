Israeli military vehicles deploy toward Hebron as occupation forces intensify raids and impose widespread closures across the southern West Bank. (Photo: QNN)

Israeli forces launched a wide operation in Hebron, deploying hundreds of troops, carrying out arrests and closures, as raids and restrictions continued elsewhere across the West Bank.

Israeli occupation forces have launched a wide-ranging military operation in the city of Hebron (Al-Khalil) in the southern occupied West Bank, deploying hundreds of soldiers and special units in what the army says will be a multi-day campaign.

In a joint statement on Monday, the Israeli army and the Shin Bet said the operation began overnight in the Jabal Johar neighborhood, involving the army, police, and border guard units. The statement claimed the operation aims to dismantle what it described as “terror infrastructure” and seize weapons.

Israeli media, including Channel 12, reported that hundreds of soldiers and special forces units were sent into Hebron as part of the operation, which includes intensive military movement and expanded ground activity across the city.

Local Palestinian sources said Israeli forces carried out mass arrests, sealed off several internal roads, and imposed severe movement restrictions on residents, including de facto curfews in some neighborhoods. Armored vehicles and military patrols were seen throughout the area as the operation intensified.

Arrests and Raids

The escalation in Hebron comes amid a broader pattern of Israeli military raids across the occupied West Bank.

In the northern Jordan Valley, Israeli forces arrested two Palestinians during a raid on Khirbet al-Hadidiya, according to the Palestinian News Agency (WAFA).

Earlier the same day, illegal settlers, escorted by Israeli soldiers, stormed the community, searched residents’ tents, and harassed families.

In the central West Bank, Israeli forces raided the village of Kafr Ni‘ma, west of Ramallah, surrounding the village’s old mosque and detaining worshippers inside for a period of time. Soldiers fired stun grenades and tear gas in and around the village, causing fear and panic among residents, particularly women and children.

Israeli forces also confiscated a vehicle at a military checkpoint at the entrance to the town of al-Mughayyir, northeast of Ramallah.

Near Jerusalem, Israeli troops raided the town of Qatanna, northwest of the city, erecting a military checkpoint at its entrance, stopping vehicles, and checking residents’ identification.

Violence and Annexation

Since the start of Israel’s war on Gaza in October 2023, Israeli forces and settlers have sharply escalated violence across the occupied West Bank, including large-scale military raids, arrests, home seizures, settler attacks, and settlement expansion.

Palestinian officials and human rights groups warn that the sustained escalation is part of a broader strategy to entrench control and advance de facto annexation of the territory.

According to official Palestinian figures, more than a thousand Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank since October 2023, with thousands more injured and tens of thousands detained in what has become the most intense period of repression in the territory in decades.

(PC, WAFA, AJA, Social Media)