The newly-elected mayor of New York, Zohran Mamdani. (Photo: via Wikimedia)

Mamdani was elected the mayor of New York City on Tuesday, becoming the first Muslim and South Asian to hold the office.

Israeli government ministers have denounced the election of Zohran Mamdani as the first Muslim mayor of New York City, calling on the city’s Jews to immigrate to Israel, the Anadolu news agency reported.

Democratic candidate Mamdani was elected the mayor of New York City on Tuesday, becoming the first Muslim and South Asian to hold the office.

“The city, which used to be the symbol of world freedom, handed over its keys to a Hamas supporter,” Israel’s Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli said on the US social media company X on Wednesday.

‘Critical Turning Point’

Chikli, from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud Party, called Mamdani’s win “a critical turning point” for New York, “a place that became the stronghold of the largest Jewish community in the world outside of Israel” since the late 19th century.

“I invite the Jews of New York to consider positively determining their new place in the Land of Israel,” he said.

Far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir called Mamdani’s election as New York mayor “antisemitism’s triumph over common sense,” labeling the newly elected mayor “a supporter of Hamas, a hater of Israel and an avowed anti-semite.”

‘Security’ Concerns

Israeli Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon also lashed out at Mamdani.

“Mamdani’s inflammatory remarks will not deter us,” Danon said on X, vowing to strengthen ties with Jewish community leaders in New York “to ensure their security and well-being.”

In statements to the local 103 FM radio, Danon claimed that Mamdani’s election can harm the “Jewish community’s sense of security,” as he is directly responsible for the police force, the report stated.

Pre-Election Statements

Mamdani, in pre-election statements, pledged to order the New York Police Department to arrest Netanyahu if he visits the city, honoring an arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court over the war crimes the premier committed in the Gaza Strip.

He also repeatedly denounced anti-semitism and expressed support for the Jewish community in the city.

“I’ve said at every opportunity that there is no room for antisemitism in this city, in this country. I’ve said that because that is something I personally believe,” he said during his election campaign. He also pledged to build a City Hall, “that stands steadfast alongside Jewish New Yorkers, and does not waver in the fight against the scourge of anti-Semitism.”

Mamdani, who holds over 50 percent of the vote in the three-way contest with 91 percent of the votes counted, enjoys the support of a broad and diverse base of voters. This includes Jews who reject the Netanyahu government’s policies, particularly during the two years of genocidal war in the Gaza Strip, Anadolu reported.

Angry Reactions

Mamdani’s victory also sparked anger on social media, with one user stating on X: “New York has fallen!”

“This is a black day in the history of New York, the United States, and the free world. At the head of one of the largest and most important cities in the Western world, a dangerous extremist terrorist supporter will hold one of the highest offices,” Yoseph Haddad continued. “This symbolizes that America is heading in a very bad direction.”

Another wrote: “New York residents decided tonight to troll themselves. It will be fascinating to see where this takes them.”

Jewish Support

Jewish Voice, a movement described as ‘Jews United Against Zionism & the State of Israel’ congratulated Mamdani “on an historic win!”

“New York Jews supported Zohran Mamdani despite the lies of the Israeli and Zionist media and lobbies, and all New Yorkers won,” the movement stated on X.

(Anadolu, PC)