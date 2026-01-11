Israeli occupation forces wounded Palestinians, arrested residents, and targeted journalists during a large-scale raid on Nablus, as military escalation continues across the occupied West Bank.

Israeli occupation forces wounded Palestinians and arrested others on Sunday during a military raid on the city of Nablus in the northern occupied West Bank, while the Israeli army reported that one of its soldiers was moderately injured during clashes in the city.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said that two Palestinians wounded by Israeli gunfire were transferred to Rafidia Governmental Hospital in Nablus, describing their condition as moderate.

According to eyewitnesses cited by Anadolu Agency, Israeli occupation forces arrested two Palestinians after surrounding a mosque in the city. Eyewitnesses added that Israeli special forces infiltrated the Qaryoun neighborhood inside Nablus’ Old City, followed by a broader military incursion from multiple directions.

Occupation forces were reported to have spread through the narrow alleys of the Old City and the eastern market area, amid heavy live fire.

Meanwhile, at least 15 Palestinians, including an Al-Jazeera correspondent, suffered from suffocation after Israeli forces fired tear gas in the Old City. Al-Jazeera reported that its correspondent, Laith Jaar, was directly targeted with a sound bomb while covering developments on the ground, in what the network said was an attempt to obstruct press coverage.

Footage broadcast by Al-Jazeera showed the moment the sound bomb was thrown toward Jaar as he was reporting from the scene. The Palestinian Red Crescent later said that Israeli forces were holding several journalists in the Al-Yasmina neighborhood inside the Old City.

Earlier, the Israeli occupation army said a soldier was moderately wounded during what it described as an “operational activity” in Nablus, claiming clashes erupted after Palestinian resistance fighters opened fire. Israeli occupation forces said they were pursuing the shooter.

Israeli reinforcements were subsequently deployed across several neighborhoods in Nablus and throughout the Old City, with sniper units positioned at elevated points overlooking the area. Military drones were also reported to be flying over the city.

Separately, in the southern West Bank city of Hebron (Al-Khalil), the Palestinian Ministry of Health said a Palestinian was killed by Israeli forces late Friday. The ministry added that Israeli authorities seized the body. Israeli forces claimed the victim had attempted a car-ramming operation, a claim disputed by Palestinian medical sources.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said its crews were prevented from reaching the wounded Palestinian, adding that Israeli forces opened fire on the vehicle and detained the injured man.

In Jerusalem, Al-Jazeera’s correspondent reported that Israeli settlers stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound under the protection of Israeli police.

Since the start of Israel’s genocide in the Gaza Strip in October 2023, the occupied West Bank has seen a sharp escalation in Israeli military and settler violence, including raids, arrests, property destruction, and settlement expansion, in violation of international law.

According to official Palestinian figures, more than 1,100 Palestinians have been killed, around 11,000 wounded, and over 21,000 arrested across the West Bank since the escalation began.

(PC, AJA)