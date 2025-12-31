Israeli occupation forces continued widespread ceasefire violations across Gaza, killing two girls, injuring civilians, demolishing buildings, and causing the death of a fisherman amid worsening humanitarian conditions.

The Israeli occupation army carried out new raids across the Gaza Strip on Wednesday, continuing its violations of the ceasefire agreement that came into effect on October 10.

Al Jazeera’s correspondent reported that Israeli airstrikes targeted the eastern part of the Maghazi refugee camp in central Gaza, as well as the city of Rafah in the south. The occupation army also blew up buildings within its deployment areas northwest of Rafah and carried out seven demolition operations in areas where it is deployed north of Rafah and east of Gaza City.

In southern Gaza, Nasser Medical Complex said a Palestinian was injured by Israeli drone fire outside the occupation’s deployment areas in Bani Suheila, east of Khan Yunis. Separately, a Palestinian woman was wounded by Israeli gunfire after occupation forces entered eastern Deir al-Balah in central Gaza.

On Tuesday, two girls were killed and several others injured in separate incidents linked to Israeli military actions and the ongoing war.

A medical source at Al-Shifa Hospital said an 11-year-old girl was killed by Israeli fire outside deployment areas in the Al-Zarqa area of the Al-Tuffah neighborhood, east of Gaza City. Ambulance and emergency services also reported the killing of another child when a wall collapsed onto a tent sheltering displaced people in Mawasi Rafah, amid severe weather conditions.

A child was also injured by Israeli drone fire outside the occupation deployment areas in Khan Yunis.

In a related incident, a Palestinian fisherman drowned off the coast of Gaza City after being chased by an Israeli warship. A source at Al-Shifa Medical Complex said the fisherman’s boat capsized amid high waves while Israeli naval forces pursued fishing boats. The Fishermen’s Committees Union said the chase led directly to the incident.

These attacks come as the suffering of displaced Palestinians worsens amid a powerful storm hitting the Gaza Strip. The Israeli army continues to control the southern and eastern parts of Gaza, as well as large areas of the north, maintaining effective control over approximately 60 percent of the Strip.

According to the Government Media Office in Gaza, since the ceasefire came into force on October 10, Israeli forces have committed hundreds of violations, resulting in at least 418 Palestinian deaths and 1,141 injuries.

Since October 7, 2023, Israel has waged a genocidal war on Gaza, killing more than 71,000 Palestinians and wounding over 171,000 others, while destroying around 90 percent of civilian infrastructure. The United Nations has estimated reconstruction costs at approximately $70 billion.

