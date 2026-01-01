Israeli occupation forces launched artillery shelling and airstrikes across northern, central, and southern Gaza, as authorities report hundreds of ceasefire violations since October.

Israeli occupation forces carried out artillery shelling on Thursday within areas where they remain deployed across the Gaza Strip, causing widespread destruction to residential and civilian structures, Al-Jazeera reported.

The shelling targeted areas east of Rafah in the south, eastern Gaza City, Jabalia in the north, and Bani Suheila, east of Khan Yunis.

Anadolu News Agency reported that the attacks extended to the eastern districts of Gaza City in the northern Gaza Strip, the Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza, and the eastern outskirts of Rafah city in the south.

According to the agency, Israeli occupation forces launched a combination of airstrikes and artillery fire on the Zeitoun and Sheja’iyya neighborhoods east of Gaza City, with residents reporting the sound of heavy explosions during the bombardment.

Israeli occupation forces continue to maintain military control over the southern and eastern corridors of the Gaza Strip, in addition to large areas in the north.

As a result, more than 50 percent of the Strip remains under Israeli occupation, despite the ceasefire agreement that came into effect on October 10.

Last Sunday, Gaza’s Government Media Office stated that Israeli occupation forces have continued to violate the ceasefire agreement with the Palestinian resistance on a near-daily basis. The office said that since October 10, Israel has committed approximately 969 ceasefire violations, resulting in the killing of more than 418 Palestinians.

Israel’s war of extermination against Gaza, which began on October 7, 2023, and has continued for over two years, has left catastrophic human and material losses.

More than 71,000 Palestinians have been killed and over 171,000 wounded, the majority of them women and children. Entire neighborhoods have been leveled, critical infrastructure destroyed, and living conditions rendered uninhabitable, with reconstruction costs estimated to reach tens of billions of dollars.

(PC, AJA)