Israeli Soldier in Gaza Admits Killings, Sexual Violence in Livestream Video
By Palestine Chronicle Staff
A livestream conversation between American content creator Jeff Davidson and a self-identified Israeli soldier inside Gaza has ignited widespread outrage online after the soldier openly described the destruction of the territory and made statements acknowledging the killing of civilians and acts of sexual violence. The footage circulated widely on social media during Israel’s ongoing war on the Gaza Strip, where international organizations have repeatedly documented large-scale devastation and mass civilian casualties.
Key Takeaways
An Israeli soldier says he is broadcasting from inside Gaza and shows widespread destruction.
When accused of killing civilians, he repeatedly answers “Yeah, yeah.”
He said soldiers committed sexual violence during operations.
The video’s circulation has renewed calls for independent international investigations.
Human Rights Watch says Israel committed war crimes, crimes against humanity and acts of genocide in 2025.