The Palestine Chronicle

The Palestine Chronicle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jane Peryer's avatar
Jane Peryer
2d

I hope the reputational damage to Israel lasts forever. Better still we need to dismantle Israel and be done with them. There is no place in this world for people who feel entitled to commit mass murder. The whole population, minus about 2%, are so twisted in their minds that they feel entitled to murder, rape, torture, sodomise, rape people with a dog -that blew me away when I saw it because we saw it in the film minus the actual penetration. How low can a human being go? The answer is Palestine and the indigenous population that have been there for 4,000 years at least. To attempt to wipe out the people and the history of millions of people is so dangerous, the world needs to design a defence that bounces missiles back towards the launcher. Maybe the risk would then be too high? They have destroyed the beautiful museum which was a labour of love for the man who owned it. All those historical artefacts have been destroyed. Palestine is one of the few places where you used to be able to see four epochs over history. They are an ancient civilisation.

They destroyed the zoo too and the art will not have survived. I watched on AJ how they had opened an exhibition of art, done since this aggression began. In the middle of the gallery was all the rubble and above a hole in the roof where the missile hit. It was an incredible art display. The talent of the Palestinians is beautiful. They are such beautiful people and there expression through their art during a genocide, just

amazing. They are talented at many things and they also know that education may set them free, at least that is what they believe. They are special people. How many of us would have crumpled during the recent storm? They remain steadfast and attached to their land. It is selling olives and dates and almonds and oranges that sustain them. Some of the olive trees were planted ancient. They are incredibly slow growing. I'm weeping a lot for the Palestinians. My heart bleeds for them. We must never forget or stop trying to get the culprits locked up in order to give the Palestinians justice. They must have a state and Israel must allow inspectors in to look at the nuclear arsenal. They have never declared they have them but they sadly have far too many of them. Why oh why, would you give such a monstrous country a free pass on nuclear inspections. We need to step up our protests not step it down. This is not a ceasefire, it's a con. This is fascism and we should all take note, if genocide is so acceptable then none of us are safe because international law went up in flames :-0

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by The Palestine Chronicle
Salve's avatar
Salve
2d

I’m just waiting for all western governments to start shedding tears for this “poor” settler…

They’ll probably still find a way to blame the Palestinians for the fact a bunch of IDF butchers shot a Zionist squatter. 😂

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by The Palestine Chronicle and others
13 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Palestine Chronicle · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture