Israeli Soldiers Shoot Settler near Kedumim after Assuming He Was Palestinian
NEWS
An illegal Israeli settler was shot and seriously wounded by occupation soldiers near Kedumim after they assumed he was Palestinian, only later confirming his identity as a settler.
Israeli occupation soldiers opened fire on an individual at a gas station near the Kedumim settlement, between Qalqilya and Nablus in the occupied West Bank, after suspecting an attempted stabbing, Israeli media reported on Monday.
Subsequent reports confirmed that the person shot was not Palestinian but an illegal Israeli Jewish settler.
According to Al-Jazeera, Israeli radio later acknowledged that no stabbing incident had taken place and that soldiers had mistakenly shot a settler, leaving him in critical condition.
According to Israeli Channel 14, the injured individual was a Jewish boy described as mentally disturbed. The report claimed that he had allegedly brandished a knife at soldiers stationed in the area, prompting them to open fire.
Israeli emergency services said the boy was transferred to a hospital with very serious injuries.
Israeli, Palestinian, and international human rights organizations have repeatedly condemned what they describe as a systematic Israeli policy of using lethal force against Palestinians under the pretext of alleged or suspected attacks.
Rights groups have documented numerous cases in which Palestinians were shot at close range despite posing no imminent threat.
This practice, they argue, amounts to extrajudicial killing and reflects a standing military doctrine that prioritizes summary execution over due process, particularly when the suspect is Palestinian.
Since October 7, 2023, the Israeli army has significantly intensified its military operations across the West Bank.
According to official Palestinian figures, Israeli forces and settlers have killed at least 1,094 Palestinians, injured approximately 11,000 others, and arrested more than 21,000.
(PC, AJA, Israeli media)
