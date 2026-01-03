Israeli airstrikes and drone attacks continue across Gaza despite a ceasefire, while tens of thousands of displaced Palestinians face worsening winter conditions in unsafe and inadequate shelters.

Four Palestinians, including a woman and two children, were seriously injured after an Israeli drone dropped a bomb on a tent sheltering displaced families in Beit Lahia, north of the Gaza Strip, as Israeli forces continued airstrikes and artillery attacks across multiple areas of the besieged enclave.

A medical source at Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City said the drone strike targeted a tent in the Al-Atatra area, located outside the zones where Israeli forces are officially deployed. The bombing was followed by artillery shelling of the same area, exacerbating fears among displaced civilians already living in precarious conditions.

Meanwhile, Al-Jazeera reported a series of Israeli airstrikes targeting areas where occupation forces are stationed east of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, as well as east of Gaza City and Deir al-Balah in the central Strip. The raids struck the towns of Abasan al-Kabira and Abasan al-Saghira, east of Khan Yunis, in addition to eastern Deir al-Balah.

Israeli helicopters flying at low altitude were also reported to have opened machine-gun fire on residential homes in the Abu al-Ajeen area, within zones under Israeli military control.

In eastern Gaza City, particularly the Al-Tuffah neighborhood, Israeli warplanes carried out intense air raids, coinciding with heavy gunfire from forces deployed near the Morag axis and inside the city of Rafah.

These attacks form part of Israel’s ongoing violations of the ceasefire agreement that came into effect on October 10. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, more than 417 Palestinians have been killed since the ceasefire began, underscoring its fragility and the continued exposure of civilians to lethal force.

At the same time, tens of thousands of displaced Palestinians are facing worsening humanitarian conditions as inadequate shelter fails to protect them from harsh winter weather. A new assessment by shelter experts in Gaza revealed that many of the tents provided to displaced families offer little protection from wind and rain, contradicting claims that sufficient shelter has been made available.

According to the Palestine Shelter Cluster—which coordinates nearly 700 NGOs and is jointly chaired by the Red Cross and the United Nations—most newly delivered tents “likely need to be replaced.”

Nearly all of Gaza’s 2.3 million residents have been displaced multiple times since the beginning of Israel’s genocidal war. Entire neighborhoods have been reduced to rubble, while electricity, clean water, sanitation, and healthcare services remain largely unavailable.

Since the October ceasefire, only 20,000 of the 90,000 tents that entered Gaza were supplied by the UN or major international NGOs. The remainder came through individual donations approved by Israeli authorities, often bypassing UN channels. While COGAT, the Israeli body overseeing aid entry, claimed that more than 25,000 tonnes of tarpaulins and tents had been allowed into Gaza, humanitarian officials say these supplies fall far short of actual needs.

The ceasefire has failed to translate into any meaningful improvement in living conditions. Many Palestinians had hoped it would mark the beginning of reconstruction. Instead, with Gaza fragmented, aid access restricted, and military attacks ongoing, the shelter crisis has continued to deepen.

Palestinian officials say at least 414 Palestinians have been killed since the ceasefire took effect, while 19 others died in recent weeks due to building collapses caused by heavy rainfall. Humanitarian agencies warn that without immediate improvements in shelter quality and unrestricted humanitarian access, the situation in Gaza will become catastrophic.

(PC, AJA, Al Mayadeen)