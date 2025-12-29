Israeli strikes and military actions injured Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank on Monday, underscoring continued ceasefire violations and ongoing violence across occupied Palestine.

Three Palestinians were injured on Monday after Israeli strikes hit multiple areas across the Gaza Strip, in what medics described as the latest violation of the ceasefire agreement.

A medical source told the Anadolu News Agency that the injuries were reported after Israeli strikes targeted the western area of the Jabaliya refugee camp, which has already sustained extensive destruction from earlier bombardments. No further details were provided about the condition of the wounded.

Eyewitnesses cited by Anadolu said the strike hit an area from which Israeli occupation forces had withdrawn under the terms of the ceasefire agreement.

According to the same sources, Israeli attacks also targeted eastern Gaza City in the north, the Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza, and Rafah in the south.

Since October 2023, Israeli military operations in Gaza have killed more than 71,200 Palestinians—most of them women and children—and injured over 171,200 others, leaving much of the enclave devastated.

Israeli military actions continued in the occupied West Bank as well.

Late Sunday, a Palestinian man was injured after his vehicle was rammed by an Israeli military vehicle in the city of Tulkarem, according to the official Palestinian news agency Wafa. Palestinian Red Crescent teams transferred him to the hospital, while his car sustained severe damage.

Separately, Voice of Palestine radio released video footage showing Israeli soldiers assaulting a 61-year-old Palestinian man from the village of Al-Rakiz in Masafer Yatta, south of Hebron 8Al-Khalil).

According to Palestinian figures, Israeli forces and settlers have killed at least 1,103 Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, injured nearly 11,000, and detained around 21,000 people since October 2023.

In a landmark advisory opinion issued last July, the International Court of Justice ruled that Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territory is illegal and called for the evacuation of all settlements in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem.

(PC, Anadolu)