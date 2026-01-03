Israeli occupation forces carried out multiple ground incursions into southern Syria, advancing through villages in Quneitra and Daraa in continued violation of the 1974 disengagement agreement.

An Israeli occupation force advanced on Saturday morning from the entrance of the town of Bir Ajam in the southern countryside of Quneitra toward the village of Bariqa.

The Syrian Arab News Agency reported that an Israeli military unit comprising eight vehicles, four Hilux trucks and four Humvees, entered Bariqa at dawn. According to the agency, two Hilux vehicles and two Humvees later moved toward the old section of the village without establishing any checkpoints.

The report added that two days earlier, an occupation force consisting of two Hilux vehicles advanced from the Adnaniyah point toward the village of Umm al-Adham, then proceeded to Ruwayhina in the northern Quneitra countryside, before withdrawing shortly afterward.

Later on Saturday, another Israeli occupation force advanced toward the abandoned Sariya Jamla site in the Yarmouk Basin area, west of Daraa Governorate.

Israeli Violations

Israeli occupation forces continue to violate the 1974 disengagement agreement by repeatedly encroaching on areas in southern Syria.

Israeli troops carry out near-daily incursions into Syrian territory, particularly in the Quneitra countryside, where they arrest civilians, establish temporary checkpoints to search and interrogate passersby, and destroy agricultural land.

Damascus has reiterated its demand for a full Israeli withdrawal from Syrian territory, stressing that all measures imposed by the occupation in southern Syria are null and void under international law. Syria has also called on the international community to fulfill its responsibilities and take action to deter ongoing Israeli violations.

Since 1967, Israel has occupied most of the Syrian Golan Heights. Following the collapse of Bashar al-Assad’s government late last year, Israel declared the 1974 Disengagement Agreement defunct, moved to occupy the buffer zone, and expanded its military presence beyond it.

(PC, AJA, Anadolu)