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Alan's avatar
Alan
2m

Trump invited satanyahoo to the White House to visit at least 6 times since 2025 says Google AI. Trump always hugged and treated him warmly. Makes one wonder: Are they are just 2 peas in the same pod?

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James Clark's avatar
James Clark
2h

Why am I not surprised by this analysis? The Zionists have been using the international guilt of the Holocaust to benefit their causes since the end of WWII. Their initial stated cause was "Never again", and most of the world's nations stood mutely by as they ethnically cleansed the new nation of Israel, just like the Nazis did to Europe. Unfortunately, the Nakba did not guarantee the safety of Israel, instead it created generational enemies that still exist to this day. I can't say that I don't understand their motivation, their people had been persecuted for more than two millennia. But in doing so it appears that they have become as bad as, if not worse than, those that persecuted their people.

Ultimately, it's not so surprising that Israel seeks to weaken it's neighbors by any means necessary. Unfortunately, influencing American politicians to use our economic and military strength, as well as well as the lives our soldiers is just another step in the plan for Israel's survival.

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