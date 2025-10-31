The Palestine Chronicle

Oct 31

Israeli 'Defence' Force demonstrate how adept they are at protecting themselves from helpless prisoners who by being forced to lie on the floor and submit to rape with a stick are very clearly an immediate threat. I'm sure that people the World over must be so impressed at their courage in the face of such adversity and aggression from a people whose homes, schools, hospitals and vital services they have destroyed and who are both starving and dying of malnutrition. Indeed, it is amazing that IDF soldiers have the courage to face such a strong enemy and don't, instead, desert and run back to their comfortable homes in Israel, which of course was created after the Palestinians cheated the British by ejecting the Ottomans from their land in return for a British promise of independence on which, as soon as they had fulfilled their part of the bargain, the British reneged and gave most of it to a Zionist lobby so that they could create the State of Israel. Only fair, I guess as the land was 5% occupied by Jews and only 95% by Palestinians but the British never were very good at maths.

So good to see God's chosen people modelling such moral, caring, selfless and loving behaviour to us all - just think - how wonderful our world would be if we all copied their example!

Oct 31

Robert Inlakesh reports here on the widespread public support in Israel for what Israelis apparently deem to be the right of Israelis to rape Palestinian prisoners – notably in respect to the gang rape, on July 29th 2024, of a Palestinian hostage held in in the Sde Teiman concentration camp, by ten Israeli soldiers from the Israeli army’s Unit 100.

Contrast what Inlakesh describes in his report with what happened in India in 2012, following the 2012 Delhi gang rape and murder of 22-year-old Jyoti Singh, aliased "Nirbhaya", who was a physiotherapy student, assaulted and raped on a bus by a group of men.

The Indian public were outraged by the event. Following a major manhunt for the perpetrators, six men were arrested. One died in his prison cell, possibly by suicide, possibly not. Four of the men were condemned to death. A 17-year-old juvenile received three years imprisonment. A documentary of the Delhi gang rape was made of these events, and later, a six-part Netflix series that is both gripping and horrifying.

The contrast between the Israelis’ response to the gang rape by ten Israeli soldiers of the Palestinian prisoner and the gang rape of the Indian woman by the six Indian men would be astonishing if the world were not, at this point, so entirely used to deep level of psychopathology and sociopathy in Israeli society.

Indian society was horrified by news of the Delhi gang of 2012. The response by the State India was to initiate a manhunt and to execute the perpetrators, save only the juvenile.

Israeli society was equally horrified when actual video evidence of July 29th 2024 Sde Teiman concentration camp gang rape was released by the whistleblower. What they were horrified about was not the rape, but that the video evidence was released. Israel society, at every level, has condemned the whistleblower who exposed the crime, and has rushed to the defense of the criminals.

Viva la difference! .... words escape me.

