A leaked video showing Israeli soldiers sexually assaulting a Palestinian detainee from Gaza has emerged. (Photo: video grab)

The leaked video of the gang rape of a Palestinian hostage at the Sde Teiman detention facility has infuriated the Israelis.

Israelis are, again, furious about the infamous gang rape of a Palestinian hostage in Sde Teiman concentration camp, but not at the rapists themselves. Instead, they are demanding the prosecution of those responsible for leaking the video.

On July 29, 2024, ten Israeli soldiers from its Unit 100 were reported to have been involved in a brutal gang rape incident against a Palestinian hostage, who was being held without charge in the Sde Teiman detention facility. Outrage immediately erupted in Israeli society when the soldiers were subsequently detained by the relevant authorities, but not for the reasons most would expect.

Instead of an Israeli public outcry condemning the incident, thousands of Israeli protesters, accompanied by elected officials, broke into the military facilities, demonstrated outside the jail where the ten soldiers were being held and advocated for the right to rape Palestinian detainees.

Israeli Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir referred to the accused gang rapists as “heroes” and argued that any action is permissible against Palestinian detainees. Likud Party elected official, Hanoch Milwidsky, even passionately defended the rape of Palestinians with a stick, simply upon the accusation that they are Hamas fighters.

During a heated debate in the Israeli Knesset, MK Ahmad Tibi, from the Ta’al Party, asked, “To insert a stick in a person’s rectum, is that legitimate?” to which Milwidsky responded, “Yes! If he is a Nukhba, everything is legitimate to do to him!”

Meir Ben Shatrit, one of the released accused Israeli gang rapists, later stated on video that his arrest was a sham and proceeded to frame himself as receiving Israeli popular support. This soldier was later brought on Israeli broadcast media, where he was treated well, given softball interviews and defended his actions.

It was also not long before Israel’s Finance Minister, Bezalel Smotrich, chimed in, asserting that “an immediate criminal investigation to locate the leakers of the trending video that was intended to harm the reservists and that caused tremendous damage to Israel in the world and to exhaust the full severity of the law against them”.

On Wednesday, Smotrich’s demands were finally fulfilled, as the Israeli military launched a criminal probe into the leaking of the video, which showed the gang-rape incident. The full video itself was officially broadcast on Israel’s Channel 12 in August of 2024, despite a shorter clip having been verified by Al-Jazeera at an earlier date.

Meanwhile, five of the accused soldiers were set free, while the remaining five were charged with “aggravated abuse and serious bodily harm” and are not being charged with rape, despite the incident being documented on video and the controversy surrounding it being centered on the issue of rape.

Initially, only two of the detained soldiers were released, after which Israel’s Honenu legal aid organization stepped in to represent four of the remaining eight accused gang rapists. Honenu reportedly argued that their clients were acting in self-defense.

What makes this case even more disturbing is that this is the most high-profile case of rape against a Palestinian hostage, yet this incident is turning into a witch-hunt against those who were potentially involved in leaking evidence of the horrific assault.

Copious evidence has emerged over the past two years, supporting the notion of mass weaponized sexual violence against Palestinians, held with no charges, both in Israeli prisons and in detention facilities. Countless cases of gang rape, rape using dogs, metal poles, sticks, and other objects, in addition to sexual humiliation and assault, are not only ignored by the Western media, but there is no accountability for those responsible.

Now, the Israeli Military Prosecutor, Maj. Gen. Yifat Tomer-Yerushalmi has gone on leave, as investigators examine whether top legal officers and even the Prosecutor may have been involved in leaking the video of the gang-rape incident. A development applauded by Israeli Defense Minister, Israel Katz, who referred to the video’s release as one of the biggest “blood libels” against the occupation army’s soldiers.

Despite there being UN and Human Rights reports, along with investigative pieces published by distinguished media outlets, in addition to video and photographic evidence, on top of countless individual and even lawyer testimonies, there is little in the way of an international outcry over the issue.

When this is compared to the coordinated campaign, which could not produce a single victim or reputable witness testimony, let alone photographic or video evidence, to argue that Hamas had carried out a coordinated mass rape campaign on October 7, 2023, it demonstrates the clear double standards of not only Western media but also its political elites and institutions.

There must be an immediate push for an international investigation into Israel’s weaponization of sexual violence against Palestinian men, women, and children. This should be impartial and seek to find answers as to whether Israel’s leadership simply allowed it to happen, or whether they were directly implicated in ordering what can be reasonably assumed to be a premeditated mass rape campaign against Palestinians.

(The Palestine Chronicle)

– Robert Inlakesh is a journalist, writer, and documentary filmmaker. He focuses on the Middle East, specializing in Palestine. He contributed this article to The Palestine Chronicle.