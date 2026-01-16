The Israeli genocide in Gaza continues to weigh heavily on Israel’s economy. (Image: AJA)

Israel’s foreign trade data for 2025 reveal a sharp deterioration in the country’s trade balance, as rapidly expanding imports continue to outpace exports that remain largely stagnant.

According to a report published by the Israeli financial daily Calcalist, citing figures from Israel’s Central Bureau of Statistics, the trade deficit reached unprecedented levels, reflecting what the paper described as deep structural weakness that cannot be separated from longer-term trends.

Record Deficit

The data show that Israel’s goods trade deficit jumped in 2025 to approximately $38 billion. When exceptional items are excluded, the deficit stands at around $30 billion—what Calcalist referred to as the “golden figure”—representing a sharp increase of nearly 20 percent compared to 2024, when the deficit was about $25.8 billion.

As a result, the ratio of exports to imports fell to below 58 percent, a level the paper described as concerning.

Total imports rose to approximately $84.4 billion, marking an annual increase of about 7.2 percent. The expansion was broad-based:

Imports of raw materials (excluding diamonds and energy products) reached around $42.6 billion, an increase of roughly $3 billion in a single year.

Imports of investment goods (excluding ships and aircraft) climbed to about $15.4 billion, up nearly 8 percent.

Imports of consumer goods rose to approximately $26.3 billion, an increase of around 6 percent.

Calcalist concluded that the pattern reflects a broad domestic economic expansion in investment, equipment, and production inputs, rather than a temporary consumer-driven surge.

Stagnant Exports, Blow to High-Tech

In contrast, exports showed little growth. In 2025, exports excluding ships, aircraft, and diamonds totaled about $53.4 billion, representing only a marginal increase of around 1 percent compared to 2024.

Industrial exports—including manufacturing, mining, and raw material extraction excluding diamonds—recorded stagnation and a slight decline, reaching approximately $53.1 billion compared to $53.4 billion the previous year.

The newspaper noted that Israel’s high-tech sector, long considered the backbone of the economy, registered a decline of around 5 percent.

The sharpest drops were recorded in the technology and chemicals sectors, where exports fell by roughly $5 billion—about a 22 percent decrease—while chemical industry exports alone declined by a steep 32 percent.

Services Economy Masks Industrial Decline

Calcalist raised a central question about why the Israeli shekel has remained relatively strong despite the deterioration in goods trade. The paper argued that Israel has effectively transitioned into a services-based economy.

According to the latest current account data from Israel’s balance of payments, the economy recorded a quarterly goods trade deficit of around $8 billion, compared to a quarterly surplus of roughly $10 billion in services trade between the fourth quarter of 2024 and the third quarter of 2025. This resulted in an overall trade surplus (goods and services combined) exceeding $8.6 billion.

The newspaper recalled that economists from the International Monetary Fund described Israel as a “hub” for high-tech services exports as early as February 2017. Such exports generate higher added value per dollar than goods, do not rely on raw materials or physical transportation, and support higher wages.

However, Calcalist warned that strength in services does not address the deep imbalance in Israel’s goods production base. Instead, it temporarily masks the continued erosion of industrial exports and the widening import gap, leaving an economy increasingly dependent on a single sector to maintain overall stability.

(AJA, PC, Israeli Media)