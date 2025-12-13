Hind Raja, 6, was found dead after Israeli occupation tanks surrounded the vehicle where she was traveling in with her family 12 days ago. (Photo: via Social Media)

The little Hind in all of us demands answers. Hind is Palestine – tired, angry, confused, depressed, resolute, ready to resist and fight back, but deeply shocked.

Three films concentrating on the continuing brutal occupation and subjugation of Palestine are likely to be included in the various categories of the Los Angeles Academy Awards this year, better known as the Oscars.

One is Palestine 36, a fictional representation of the three-year intifada against the British and the Zionists in Palestine, by Annmarie Jacir, as the official entry by Palestine. A second is All That’s Left of You, Jordan’s entry, directed by Cherien Dabis, with the third, by Tunisian director Kaouther Ben Hania, The Voice of Hind Rajab.

One or more of these films may indeed win awards at the March 15 Gala evening, thus gaining the most coveted prizes offered by the global film industry. But, even if they win the most important awards of Best Foreign Documentary or Fiction, there is little danger that Western audiences will see these incredible films. None of the three films has been acquired by US distributors for cinema screenings.

While all three films are excellent creations and justify proper examination, I shall concentrate here on one to do justice to its gifts, but also due to the explosive message hidden in plain sight in the film, The Voice of Hind Rajab.

The Voice of Hind Rajab

At the heart of the film is Hind Rajab, a six-year-old Palestinian girl, trapped with six other members of her extended family in a car in Gaza on January 29, 2024. During the ordeal, Hind phoned her uncle in Germany and her parents in Gaza, trying to save the people in the car. An Israeli Merkava tank parked a small distance from the car killed the other family members while the phone conversations were in progress, leaving Hind as the only survivor.

The phone conversations with Hind and her family members, as well as with the Red Crescent rescue center in Ramallah, continued for many hours, well into the evening. An ambulance sent to the scene – through ‘coordination’ with Israel’s COGAT, the army office which negotiates permits for rescue – was destroyed by the tank next to the car in which Hind was pleading for help. Shortly after the destruction of the ambulance and its crew, Hind Rajab fell silent. She was murdered by the tank crew.

It took 12 days for Palestinian journalists to arrive at the scene, impossible to approach earlier due to the Israeli bombardment and artillery, and tank fire. They found the seven members of the family dead in the car, killed by tank fire. The car had been targeted by 335 rounds from the tank’s heavy machine guns. Hind was killed by more than 30 rounds.

The film utilized the sound recorded in the RC office in Ramallah, which kept all the conversations by Hind. Recordings also feature her cousin Layan, who began the telephone call pleading but was murdered shortly after, when all other members of her family had been shot dead. Both spoke to their uncle in Germany and Hind’s mother in Tel Al-Hawa, a short distance from the scene.

These heartrending recordings are the documentary core of the film, which otherwise concentrates reconstruction of the scene at the PRCS office in Ramallah, and its staff’s desperate efforts to save Hind’s life. The PRCS center is an airy, all-glass structure with neat computers and the latest technology – there could be no sharper contrast with the scene of destruction in Gaza.

The PRCS workers were unable to see little Hind, but their conversations with her preserve the blood-curdling, intimate terror of Palestinians in Gaza in its horrifying detail. Hind witnessed the murder of her relatives by the tank crew, and describes them as “sleeping,” unable to speak. Among her many pleas of “I am so scared! Come and get me,” which she shouts and whispers alternatively, terrified as she is of the murderous tank crew.

Hind mentions that her relatives are all bloodied, and every now and then admits to herself that they are dead. The RC crew members in Ramallah hear the frequent tank fire, including the terrifying moment, when, after many hours, the ambulance arrives at the scene and is shot with a single anti-tank shell, which kills the crew and turns the vehicle into a monstrous scene of twisted metal and carnage, with the two paramedics churned into mince.

Hind hears the shot and understands its significance – the long-promised, almost impossible to arrange rescue mission to save her has finally failed, the rescuers are dead, like hundreds before them, and the little girl, alone in the darkness, will herself be killed by the sadistic tank crew. The PRCS team was, by that time, past breaking and beyond despair. They failed to save a single little girl, and two paramedics were murdered in the vain attempt. The genocidaires won, again.

Sadistic Violence of Zionism

The drama in the PRCS rescue center is a microcosm of Israel’s genocidal action – a single, iconic moment, through the ebbing life of one little girl, of the travails of Palestinians in Gaza and the rest of Palestine. A short moment of smashed hope in the face of the most frightening monstrosity of our age – the brutal and sadistic army of the Zionist state.

It is a cameo of Palestinian life and death – its endurance, tenacity, fragility, communality, and hope in the face of terrible iniquity, and the seemingly inevitable end, in the face of promised help, which is itself murdered.

Each Palestinian in Gaza lives the moments of Hind Rajab, her fear, loneliness, her hopes rising and falling, her recognition of the inhuman brutality, the blind terror she is exposed to, and the distant voices of her people, able to sooth her for a moment – speaking of the sea, flowers, sunlight, and sharing with her lines from the Quran, of God’s mercy. But this God is really Godot – he never comes, and she will die alone in the dark, her blood mixing with that of her cousin Layan. Palestinian blood does not count.

The four main RC characters represent the options facing every Palestinian. Saja Kilani as Rana Hassan Faqih is the young, tired but steadfast rescue worker, unable to see her charges but treasuring their voices, committed to save them, and if that is not possible, to give them some moments of grace before the inevitable death at the hands of the occupation army murderers.

Rana is hope and sumud (steadfastness) – she knows that she will fail with most of her cases, but she needs to persevere and stand her ground. Her realization of the hopelessness facing the inhuman efficiency and cruelty of the Israeli death machine at one point silences her, making it impossible to continue supplying vain hope for the little girl at the end of the line. Hind’s freezing fear, trapped at the bloody scene, is catching, and Rana finds herself being that girl, unable to help or deliver hope.

Her staunch co-worker, Motaz Malhees as Omar A. Alqam, is a less experienced but totally committed young man, who, through deep empathy with Hind, is driven to great peaks of energy and action, fighting with the conservatism of the seasoned leader of the center, Amer Hlehel as Mahdi M. Aljamal. Amer had already lost the best crews in Gaza – their fearless action and their commitment could not protect them from the decisive and heartless precision of the systematic targeting of Gaza’s health workers.

By killing a person, they only kill a single individual; by killing a doctor or a paramedic, they are killing hundreds if not thousands, dying while waiting for help that never comes.

If Omar represents the resistance to the occupation and its barbarity, one who takes risks because not acting is not an option, Mahdi is the fatigued, experienced, and protective leader, hiding his light under a bushel, waiting for a time it can be used. He knows the demonic inventions of the Israeli Nazified occupation – COGAT – which is there to delay, stop and make impossible any rescue mission. This is a body which Israel has perfected for international media and UN inquiries – an office to negotiate rescue, with the process itself being clearly designed to block any help reaching the wounded and dying, not just in Gaza but anywhere in Palestine.

Mahdi is a cinematic personification of the large sector of Palestinian NGOs in the West Bank, under Israeli constant control and sanctions, trying to save the little that is sometimes possible. Such organizations are trapped between Israel and the PA, and their space for negotiation is non-existent, forced as they are to accept Israeli dictates and ruses. Both Omar and Mahdi are clear about this but differ in their reaction to this reality of subservience: while Mahdi accepts this as the contours defining his actions, the younger Omar is aligned with resistance to the occupation, knowing that there is nothing to be had by accepting Israeli guidelines.

For Omar, the reality is one of opposition to the occupation forces, with total commitment to Palestinians under occupation and genocide. This crucial difference leads to a number of explosive riffs between Omar and Mahdi, though both know the chances of saving little Hind are non-existent.

The fourth member of the team is Nasreen Jeries Qawas, played by Clara Khouri from Haifa. On many levels, Nasreen is the heart of the operation – the mental health specialist who offers support to the team, and when possible, to the people whose lives they attempt to save. Her strategy of survival is empathy, support, and living to act on another day and another case, another version of sumud.

A Clear Example of Palestinian Resolve

Every viewer comes prepared – they know the result of the team’s effort. Their anger about this result led them to the cinema, itself an act of political resistance to Israel. Most viewers mistrust any negotiation with Israelis and COGAT – indirect negotiations designed to fail, with the Palestine RC speaking to the Red Cross, who speak directly to COGAT.

That such “negotiations” take place against the background of the targeting of hundreds of medical workers guarantees the toxic influence it has on every Palestinian rescue worker, producing extreme anger and destructive depression; most efforts to save people are doomed.

The case of Hind Rajab is a clear example of the Israeli method of breaking Palestinian resolve; after many hours of obfuscation and refusal to grant the ambulance the “green light,” it is allowed in so the medics can be murdered, shortly before Hind is killed by tens of bullets. A crucial part of the genocide is the psychological war Israel is waging against all Palestinians, and its results are divisive, depressing, and toxic.

Understanding your colonial enemy is necessary if it is to be defeated. While not a single word is spoken by any Israeli in the whole film, with the genocidaires remaining invisible, the method in their madness is visible enough. The film speaks to us about Palestine, through the tragic life and death of little Hind, wondering why no help is coming to remove her from danger. Isn’t it the role of grown-ups to protect children? Hind dies in great confusion and fear. She fails to understand the world that has betrayed her.

Hind’s Example

So do all Palestinians, and so does most of humanity. Hind is the child in us all – trying to decode the genocide, and failing, continuing to ask, month after month, year after year, decade after decade, why is no one coming to help? Can no one stop the nightmare? Are no humans left on earth?

The little Hind in all of us demands answers. Hind is Palestine – tired, angry, confused, depressed, resolute, ready to resist and fight back, but deeply shocked: Where are the grown-ups who shall save us from the tank of colonial Zionism?

This is why no distributor can be found for this film, as well as the others, in the declining empire, feeding and protecting the first major genocide conducted by people pretending to be Jewish. It may not be the last.

Thus, the millions paying for the genocide taking place thousands of miles from their homes are not allowed to find out what exactly is being done in their name, lest they may act to stop it. That this is taking place in the 21st century is counterintuitive and unbelievable, deeply sickening.

– Haim Bresheeth-Žabner is a Professorial Research Associate at SOAS University of London, and the author of An Army Like No Other: How the IDF Made A Nation, Verso 2020. He contributed this article to the Palestine Chronicle.

The views expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of The Palestine Chronicle.